News in your town

Big Ten's Delany says old mistakes to blame for college woes

Gin Blossoms mark a return to Dubuque with county fair show

Musical missionary: Dennis DeYoung aims to bring his best with Styx show to Dubuque County Fair

Our opinion: Memorable day: 50 years ago, first men on moon

Facing Trump's tariffs, some companies move, change or wait

Jerry Seinfeld learns from comedy's best on Netflix series

Illinois man gets life in prison for killing Chinese scholar

Facebook's Libra gets stark warning from G-7 finance chiefs

Deemed dangerous, Epstein denied bail in sex abuse case

Records detail frenetic effort to bury stories about Trump

What's happening

U.S. warship destroys Iranian drone in Strait of Hormuz

Man shouting 'You die!' kills 33 at Japan anime studio

House OKs $15 minimum wage, setting marker for 2020 campaign

Dennis quits Tour in bizarre way, Yates wins in Pyrenees

Cyr: 50 years later, Moon mission still resonates

Business news in brief

Local markets

Republican leader calls for road-funding veto override

News in brief

Across U.S., clergy mobilize to support vulnerable migrants

Sports in brief: Missouri man fined for using laser pointer on Brady

Letter: On the ruinous path to socialism

Democrats divided over how to beat Trump in 2020

Trump to nominate Eugene Scalia for labor secretary

Trump falsely claims he tried to stop 'send her back' chant

Tonight's tv highlights

British Open back at Royal Portrush and puts on quite a show

Morning smile: Woman who got postcard sent in 1993 tracks down sender

Letter: Is our day of reckoning drawing nearer?

Under-the-radar Lowry moves into spotlight at British Open

TH guidelines for letters to the editor

Coaching couple from Dubuque wins more than $700,000 on game show

Trump to nominate Eugene Scalia for labor secretary