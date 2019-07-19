Southwest expects more cancellations
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines is again pushing back the date it expects to be able to fly the grounded Boeing 737 Max jet, meaning more flight cancellations.
Southwest said Thursday that it is taking the plane out of its schedule through Nov. 2, a month longer than previously planned. Without the plane, Southwest said it will drop about 180 flights a day — about 4.5% of its normal schedule.
Average long-term mortgage rates rise
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week after three weeks of holding steady, tipped higher by expectations that the Federal Reserve could reduce interest rates soon.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on the benchmark 30-year mortgage increased to 3.81% from 3.75% last week.