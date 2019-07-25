3 guards charged in inmate beating after leaked video
CLERMONT, Fla. — Authorities say three Florida prison guards are facing charges after a video taken by an inmate using a smuggled cellphone shows several guards beating another prisoner.
The Florida Department of Corrections announced the charges Wednesday against Captain Milton Gass and correctional officers Hunter Lingo and Joshua Petersilge. Lingo and Petersilge have been charged with battery, while Gass is accused of falsifying reports.
Investigators said the attack occurred July 8 at Lake Correctional Institution in Clermont.
An unnamed inmate gave commentary on a five-minute video as the beating was happening. He shot the video through a cell window and sent it to another person, who uploaded it to YouTube on July 13.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the guards had attorneys.
Millionaire McAfee arrested in Dominican Republic
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Millionaire John McAfee said Wednesday that he was released from detention in the Dominican Republic along with five others.
The Caribbean island’s armed forces and public ministry said earlier in the day that McAfee was taken into custody along with U.S. citizens Elizabeth McAfee and Richard Alan Gibson, Robert Whitfield, of Germany, Oral Thompson, of The Bahamas, and Vasner Louis, of Haiti.
They were suspected of traveling on a yacht carrying high-caliber weapons, ammunition and military-style gear, officials said.
McAfee developed early internet security software and has been sought by authorities in the U.S. and Belize in the past.
Teens with BB guns attack immigrant man, 3 kids
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police say an Oklahoma City man was reluctant to report that he and his young children were attacked by three BB-gun-toting teens because he was in the country illegally.
Zita Quintero said she arrived home Monday afternoon to find the teens running from behind her house. Quintero said she found the man, his two sons and his daughter in her backyard. The man said the teens had fired their guns at them.
The man said he’d been struck in the shoulder, his daughter in the leg and his son in the arm. Quintero said the man, a Honduran immigrant, didn’t want the matter reported because he feared being deported, so she took them home. She reported the matter anyway and turned surveillance video of the attack over to police.