‘Lion King’ still reigns above box office for 2nd weekend
LOS ANGELES — “The Lion King” rode its circle of life into a second weekend atop the box office, and “Once Upon A Time ... In Hollywood,” while not quite doing fairytale numbers, gave director Quentin Tarantino his biggest opening ever.
Disney’s photorealistic remake of the Hamlet-themed tale of Mufasa, Simba and Nala, featuring the voices of Donald Glover and Beyoncé, brought in $75 million in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday. Its domestic total of $350 million makes it the year’s fourth highest-grossing film after just 10 days of release.
“The Lion King” could reign for a third week, with major summer releases slowing.
“Once Upon A Time ... In Hollywood” finished a distant second with $40 million in its opening weekend for Sony, but it bested the 2009 opening of Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds” by about $2 million and made a strong showing for an R-rated, nearly-three-hour film that was not a sequel or remake and was aimed solely at adults.
The film with Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie as denizens of a 1969 Los Angeles where old Hollywood was fading and the Manson family was rising was more star-powered than Tarantino’s previous eight movies.