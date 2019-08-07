FILE- This Jan. 27, 1993 file photo shows Nobel prize winner Toni Morrison at Princeton University in Princeton, N.J. Morrison, a pioneer and reigning giant of modern literature whose imaginative power in “Beloved,” ‘’Song of Solomon” and other works transformed American letters by dramatizing the pursuit of freedom within the boundaries of race, has died at age 88. Publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced that Morrison died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at Montefiore Medical Center in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)