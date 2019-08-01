Person killed after being run over by pickup truck near Waverly
WAVERLY, Iowa — Authorities say a person who fell under a pickup truck was run over and killed in northeast Iowa.
First responders were called to the scene north of Waverly about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday. They were told the pickup driver had driven it forward before learning that the person had fallen beneath it. The Iowa State Patrol hasn’t released the names of those involved. The investigation is continuing.
Man charged with using sword to murder his mother
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A suburban Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother.
Police on Monday found the body of 74-year-old Judith Krystyniak stuffed in a trash can inside the Park Ridge home she shared with 47-year-old David Krystyniak.
Park Ridge Police Chief Frank J. Kaminski said Wednesday a police officer patrolling near the woman’s home noticed debris on a driveway and investigated. An early attempt to contact the home’s residents was unsuccessful. The officer later returned with a social worker and was invited inside by the son. Finding the home in disarray, they asked about the mother and were allowed to search the home, which led to the discovery of the woman’s body.
According to the Cook County medical examiner, Judith Krystyniak suffered multiple stab wounds with a sword in a Sunday attack.
David Krystyniak is being held without bond. It wasn’t immediately known if he has legal representation.
Suspected drunken driver arrested in pedestrian’s death
RACINE, Wis. — Police have arrested a suspected drunken driver in the death of a man found lying in a Racine street.
Two police officers on their way home from work found the man in the street about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, began CPR and called rescue crews.
The 64-year-old man was rushed to Ascension Hospital where he died from his injuries. Police said that while officers were on scene a vehicle pulled up and the driver admitted to striking the man. Officers suspected he had been drinking and arrested him.
Chicago officer hurt when boys throw rocks at squad car
CHICAGO — Chicago police say one of their sergeants was injured when three boys threw rocks at her squad car on the Southwest Side.
Police said the rocks shattered the squad car’s windshield Tuesday night and left the sergeant with a cut to her arm. She was treated and released at a hospital. Her name wasn’t released.
Police said the boys, between ages 10 and 11, threw the rocks from an overpass. They were charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass to property and released to family members.