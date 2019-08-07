Iowa man gets life sentence for kidnapping, trying to kill woman
INDEPENDENCE — A Waterloo man convicted earlier this year of kidnapping and trying to kill a woman by intentionally wrecking the car they were in has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.
The Buchanan County Attorney’s Office said 55-year-old Ronald Dean Share was sentenced Tuesday to life for kidnapping, plus 25 years for attempted murder and another 15 years for other counts.
Prosecutors said Share kidnapped a woman who had a restraining order against him and told her he was going to kill her by crashing the car he forced her into.
She called 911, and when police spotted the car and tried to stop it, Share led them on a high-speed chase. Police said he then intentionally drove into a guardrail at about 90 mph, causing serious injuries to the woman and himself.
State settles trooper excessive force complaint for $100,000
DES MOINES — The state has settled a complaint with a Cedar Rapids woman and her son who threatened to file an excessive force lawsuit over a May 2018 incident in which officers in pursuit of a suspect entered a home and restrained several people.
The State Appeal Board on Tuesday approved a $100,000 settlement with Shashona Wright, the mother of Lamonte O’Neal, after they threatened to file a federal lawsuit claiming O’Neal was injured.
O’Neal, who was a juvenile at the time, was restrained by one of three state troopers who entered a Cedar Rapids home while assisting Cedar Rapids police in pursuit of a suspect with outstanding arrest warrants.
The state denies injuries occurred.