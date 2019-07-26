Judge rules murder defendant competent
SIOUX CITY — A judge has found an Iowa man mentally competent to stand trial in the slaying of a Nebraska man in Sioux City.
Woodbury County District Court records state that Judge Patrick Tott said in his ruling issued Tuesday that Daniel Levering, 31, may not be willing to assist in his defense but is competent to do so.
Levering has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder. He’s accused of stabbing to death 36-year-old Vincent Walker on July 23, 2017.
Man pleads guilty to trying to kill witness
SIOUX CITY — A man accused of trying to kill someone he thought would provide drug trafficking information to police has pleaded guilty.
The Sioux City Journal reported that Isaac McDonald, 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to several crimes, including tampering with a witness by attempting to kill a person.