Chicago man charged in slaying of Northwestern grad student
CHICAGO — Bail has been denied a man charged with first-degree murder in the death last year in Chicago of a Northwestern University graduate student who was caught in the crossfire of a shooting.
Police say 20-year-old Diante Speed, of Chicago, was arrested Tuesday in the shooting of Shane Colombo on Sept. 2. Authorities said they were led to Speed after police in South Holland recovered the gun used in the shooting.
Colombo, of Sun City, Calif., was walking in the Rogers Park neighborhood when two people started shooting at each other. The 25-year-old Colombo was shot in the chest, lower back and wrist.
During Wednesday’s bond hearing, Cook County prosecutors said Speed admitted to giving the gun to a friend to sell and identified himself as the person seen in surveillance video holding the gun, but denied firing it.
Crash on Interstate 41 in Wisconsin leaves 2 people dead
TOWN OF POLK, Wis. — Authorities say two people died in a single-vehicle crash in Washington County.
It happened on Interstate 41 in the Town of Polk shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said the two were thrown from the vehicle. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken by air to Froedtert Hospital and pronounced dead.
Investigators are trying to determine why the vehicle crashed into a guardrail.
Cook County deputy charged in crash that killed 2 sisters
SKOKIE, Ill. — A Cook County sheriff’s deputy has been charged in the death of two sisters when his squad car collided with their vehicle outside Chicago.
Prosecutors say Thomas Nortman was driving erratically at about 80 miles per hour when his squad car slammed into an auto in which 64-year-old Helena Lukasik, of Chicago, and 69-year-old Ludwika Moskal, of Norridge, were riding.
The 48-year-old Nortman was charged Tuesday with reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving in the September 2018 crash in Niles. He was released on a $200,000 bond.
Defense attorney Brian Sexton countered the sisters’ car turned in front of Nortman and the crash wasn’t a crime, but an accident.
Democrats look to end lawsuit limits, force clergy reports
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin would join half a dozen other states that require clergy members to report to law enforcement allegations of child sex abuse that they learn of during confidential interactions such as confession under a bill introduced by Democratic lawmakers Wednesday.
Current state law allows clergy members who learn privately about allegations of child sexual assault to keep the claims secret rather than report them. Sen. Lena Taylor and Reps. Melissa Sargent and Chris Taylor introduced a bill that would end the exemption and force clergy members to speak up.
“Are we going to stand with children who need us to act on their behalf? Or are we going to stand with pedophiles?” Chris Taylor said.
New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Texas and West Virginia have similar exemptions making clergy members mandatory reporters, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
A message left at the Wisconsin Catholic Conference, which advocates on behalf of the Catholic Church, wasn’t immediately returned. Amy Grau, a spokeswoman for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, which reached a $21 million settlement with sexual abuse victims in 2015, didn’t immediately return a message.