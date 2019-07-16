DES MOINES— A jury has awarded a former state workers’ compensation commissioner $1.5 million, concluding the state and former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad discriminated against him because he’s gay and that a pay cut was retaliation for refusing to quit.
Jurors in the civil trial found Monday that Chris Godfrey proved Branstad’s attempts to get him to quit and cut his pay in 2011 were discriminatory and deprived him of his rights.
Godfrey’s attorney, Roxanne Conlin, said jurors awarded $1.5 million for discrimination based on sexual orientation, retaliation and violation of his constitutional rights.
Branstad, the U.S. ambassador to China, denied knowing Godfrey was gay when he asked for his resignation.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said she’s disappointed and is consulting with attorneys.
Iowa taxpayers will be responsible for millions of dollars in attorney fees for Branstad and Godfrey.
Man hospitalized after house fire
DAVENPORT — A man overcome by smoke while searching for two dogs during a Davenport house fire has been hospitalized.
Firefighters were sent to the house around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. A passer-by had noticed the fire and broke a window to wake up residents Veronica and George Porter. They got out, but he went back in to look for the dogs. The dogs eventually were rescued.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was a student at Clinton Middle School in Clinton.
2 killed in crash in Black Hawk County
HUDSON, Iowa — Authorities say two people were killed in a crash in Black Hawk County. The crash occurred a little before 9:30 a.m. Sunday just southwest of Hudson.
The driver of the vehicle and a passenger, both of Reinbeck, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was identified as Kimberly Hoskins, 33, and the passenger as Tobi Vanhauen, 32