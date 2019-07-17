“grown-ish,” 7 p.m. on Freeform
A frustrated Zoey, Ana and Nomi (Yara Shahidi, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook) have the shared epiphany that they’ve been far too kind and tolerant to their significant others, even when that has come at a stiff cost to themselves, in a new episode called “Nice for What.” Each of them plucks up the courage to take a stand for her own happiness, although that resolve leads to some changes in their relationships.
“Card Sharks,” 8 p.m. on ABC
Host Joel McHale welcomes a fresh slate of contestants to this hit game show where the turn of a single playing card holds the power to turn a player into either a winner or a loser. Those playing tonight include Miki Mootsey of St. Petersburg, Fla.; Chantelle Winchester of New Orleans; and Sherice Smith and Gary Hogans, both of Los Angeles.
“Suits,” 8 p.m. on USA
This long-running legal dramedy opens its ninth and final season, which finds Harvey and Donna (Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty) trying to balance their new relationship with efforts to salvage their law firm, which took a hit last season when Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) sacrificed himself to the bar association to save Harvey. Rick Hoffman, Dulé Hill, Katherine Heigl and Amanda Schull also return to their familiar series roles; original cast member Patrick J. Adams, who sat out Season 8, returns as Mike Ross in a midseason guest appearance.
“Man vs. Shark,” 9 p.m. on National Geographic
In this new special, marine biologist Jeremiah Sullivan gets up close to hungry hammerheads and deadly tiger sharks to measure how much damage they can do to his specially designed armored diving suits, including their bite force, body strength and ability to chew through his advanced materials. Sullivan will take the data he gathers and use it to create new armor — which once again he’ll test personally.