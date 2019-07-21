Farmland Leasing and Management workshops will take place across much of Iowa from Monday, July 29, through Thursday, Aug. 15, including in three area counties.
Sponsored by the Iowa State University Extension, the workshops are designed to answer questions that landowners and tenants have about farmland leasing and land management issues. Melissa O’Rourke, ISU Extension Farm & Agribusiness Management Specialist will the speaker.
Area workshops include:
Tuesday, Aug. 6
- 1 p.m.: Dubuque County, Epworth City Hall, 191 Jacoby Drive E. Call 563-583-6496.
- 6:30 p.m.: Delaware County, Fairgrounds Community Center, 200 E Acers S., Manchester.
Call 563-927-4201.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
- 6 p.m.: Clayton County, Freedom Bank, 210 S. Main St., Elkader. Call 563-245-1451.
There is a registration fee of $20 per person, which includes a 100-page workbook. Pre-registration is preferred by calling the local county extension office hosting the meeting. Walk-ins may attend for a $25 fee at the door.
For more information, visit www.extension.iastate.edu/agdm.