Cleveland has two of the best switch hitters in baseball: Jose Ramirez and Francisco Lindor. Lindor smashed 33 home runs last year (22 as a lefty, 11 as a righty) and is on a similar pace this season. Last year, Ramirez hit 39 home runs (33 home runs from the left side and six from the right). This year, he’s not hitting as well from either side, but it will get better!
Turns out, it’s equally powerful to switch up your proteins.
The first thing you do is bench processed and red meats! New research published in the BMJ found an increase of a half-serving a day of processed meat (bacon) upped the risk of death over the eight-year study 13%; red meat boosted it 9%.
Then, look at the protein package you’re taking in. That means paying attention to the fats and fiber that the protein source delivers. You want poly- and monounsaturated fats (think salmon, skinless poultry, avocados, nuts) and soluble and insoluble fiber (100 whole grains, cruciferous veggies).
Improving your stats: Opt for plant-based proteins to fuel your muscles and lose weight! One daily serving of legumes (think chickpeas and lentils) does the trick.
Those legumes plus nuts and soy also can lower your lousy LDL cholesterol.
Replacing processed carbs with low-sat-fat proteins like legumes and salmon helps lower blood pressure. So switch between plant-based and healthy, lean animal proteins for major-league health!
Oz is host of “The Dr. Oz Show” and Roizen is chief wellness officer and chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic.