Wisconsin National Guard plans disaster training exercise
MADISON — People in Monroe and Juneau counties can expect to see more military vehicles on the road and aircraft overhead this week as the Wisconsin National Guard runs a massive disaster training exercise.
The exercise, dubbed Patriot North, is set to begin Monday and run through Thursday at Volk Field in Camp Douglas and Fort McCoy in Tomah.
The training is designed to help civilian emergency management officials and first responders coordinate with the military in a host of disaster scenarios including high winds, evacuations and a storm surge collapsing buildings and causing mass casualties.
The training will involve more than 700 civilians, volunteers and military personnel from more than 20 states.
Insanity plea entered in slaying
APPLETON, Wis. — A teenager accused of killing his grandparents in Outagamie County has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
A criminal complaint has charged 17-year-old Alexander Kraus with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the April 14 fatal shooting of Dennis and Letha Kraus at their home in Grand Chute. WLUK-TV reports a motive has not been disclosed.
If the case goes to trial, a jury would first determine if Kraus is guilty. And if so, a second-phase would determine if he was able to discern right from wrong. A psychiatric exam was ordered in court Friday. Kraus returns to court Aug. 6 for a motions hearing.
Priest removed after sex abuse allegation
CHICAGO — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago has removed a priest from pastoral duties in the wake of allegations of sexual abuse that took place two decades ago.
In a Saturday letter to members of two South Side parishes, Cardinal Blase Cupich says the Rev. William McFarlane was asked to step aside from ministry after the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Cook County state’s attorney’s office revealed the allegation.
McFarlane formerly worked at the Nativity of Our Lord and St. Gabriel Parish. The archdiocese says Deacon Robert Boharic has been appointed as pastoral coordinator at the parishes.