Catholic order releases names of accused members
BALTIMORE — A Baltimore-based Catholic religious order that sponsors schools across the U.S. has released a list of dozens of members accused of sexually abusing children.
The list released Friday by the Xaverian Brothers includes two current members “with a credible or established offense.” The group, a separate entity not part of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, says no credibly accused brothers are in active ministry.
Eighteen men on the list are dead or former brothers with a credible or established offense. Also named are 14 dead or former brothers against whom there are allegations that couldn’t be “fully investigated” but for which there is a “reasonable possibility” that they occurred.
Mexico expects U.S. to ramp up deportations
MEXICO CITY — Mexican officials say they expect 1,807 Mexicans who have been issued final deportation orders in the U.S. to be returned to their country in the coming days.
Officials at the Mexican Foreign Affairs Ministry say there was no indication of an uptick in arrests of Mexicans without visas in major U.S. cities as of mid-Sunday, as warned by U.S. President Donald J. Trump, but that Mexican consulates are ready with legal assistance for additional migrants caught in sweeps.
Foreign Relations Minister Marcelo Ebrard said, “we expect in the next few days 1,807 people who already have final deportation orders to be deported.”
For its part, Mexico deported 364 Hondurans back to their country on Friday and Saturday alone, part of an effort to reduce arrivals of Central American migrants in the U.S.
Afghan police: Radio journalist killed
KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghan police say a radio journalist has been killed in the eastern Paktia province.
Nader Shah, a newsreader for Radio Gardez, was killed late Saturday. Police chief Mohammad Hosman Jahnbaz says it is not immediately clear if the killing was linked to his work or a personal dispute.
Paktia is a stronghold of the Haqqani network, one of the main factions of the Taliban. The Taliban and the rival Islamic State group have both attacked reporters in the past over what the insurgents view as biased or negative coverage.