News in your town

Prep baseball: Deutmeyer saves the day for Beckman in district opener

Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Ethan Herber (Dubuque Senior)

Man charged with killing woman, 2 children in Des Moines

Apple, Google continue inclusive push with new emoji

Stylish life hacks for new parents

Still growing: Country star Chris Young reflects on his career -- past, present and future -- ahead of Dubuque County Fair show

Prep baseball: Cougars expect more in next round

Ullrich: It's seriously summertime

Trump voters cringe and shrug at tweets while Democrats rage

Jury convicts boy who pointed gun at teacher, pulled trigger

Nation news in brief

Nation/world news in brief

MLB roundup: Goldschmidt's homer keys Cardinals win

Almanac for Thursday

What's happening

House block maverick Democrat's Trump impeachment effort

Stevens to be 13th Supreme Court justice buried at Arlington

Confusion, fear spread on Mexico border with new US policy

City hopes 'Baby Shark' song will drive homeless away

Trump vs. Dems: 'Racist,' 'socialist' lines drawn for 2020

House proposal would force disclosures of terror watchlist

Judge: Michael Cohen campaign finance probe over

Fed-up Puerto Ricans march demanding governor resign

On the Track: IndyCar at Newton this week

Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman sentenced to life in prison

House holds 2 Trump officials in contempt in census dispute

Jury deliberates death penalty in Chinese scholar's slaying

Ebola outbreak in Congo declared a global health emergency

Taliban close Afghan health facilities run by Swedish group

Washington talks could soon yield spending, debt deal

Sports in brief: White Sox place Jimenez on IL

Letter: Here's how protesters should help immigrants

Number of US overdose deaths appears to be falling

With Big Tech's dominance under scrutiny, EU probes Amazon

Celebrity news: Kevin Spacey, Comic-Con

St. Louis couple rolls all 7s and 11s with daughter's birth

News in brief

OPINION: Hard questions on immigration demand straight answers

McIlroy knows this is not just another British Open

Tour de France: A long wait, but finally a Tour win for sprint prodigy Ewan