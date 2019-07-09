Israel shoots down drone, discovers tunnel from Gaza
JERUSALEM — Israel’s military on Monday shot down a drone that crossed into its territory from the Gaza Strip and discovered an attack tunnel running under the Gaza perimeter fence.
The military said it recovered the downed drone and took it in for examination.
Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers have developed a drone program with Iranian assistance. The drones are typically used for reconnaissance along the Israeli-Gaza frontier and it’s unclear if they can carry out attacks.
The Israeli military also said it exposed an attack tunnel during construction of its subterranean barrier around the territory. Israeli troops are currently investigating the tunnel route.
In recent years, Hamas has developed a sophisticated network of concrete tunnels, including many built for cross-border attacks against Israel.
There was no comment from Gaza.
Tensions have simmered despite an informal truce reached earlier this year. At protests along the frontier, Palestinian youths have launched incendiary balloons toward Israeli farms. Others have approached the fence and clashed with Israeli troops.
The U.S. Geological Survey said Monday’s quake was centered 17 miles southeast of Masjid Soleiman, and at a depth of 6 miles. At least five aftershocks were recorded, and tremors were felt as far away as Kuwait.
The town was the site of the first oil well in Iran and the Middle East.
Germany rebuffs request for troops in Syria
BERLIN — A government spokesman says Germany isn’t considering sending ground troops to Syria as part of its contribution to fighting the Islamic State group.
German media reported over the weekend that the U.S. envoy for Syria, James Jeffrey, asked the German government last week to contribute ground troops to the anti-IS coalition led by the United States.
Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday that “Germany has for years made a considerable and internationally recognized contribution” to the coalition that includes training Iraqi troops, doing aerial reconnaissance and refueling allied aircraft.
He says Germany favors continuing its existing coalition functions and “it’s known that this doesn’t include ground troops.”
Seibert says Berlin is discussing with allies the future military and civilian efforts needed to stabilize the region and how the responsibilities will be divided among participating countries.
Earthquake hits southwestern Iran
TEHRAN, Iran — A magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolted a town in southwestern Iran on Monday, injuring more than 100 people and damaging buildings.
The semi-official ILNA news agency said seven out of the 112 people injured were hospitalized, and an older man died of a heart attack during the earthquake.
Rescue teams were still combing the mountainous area around the town of Masjid Soleiman in the Khuzestan province bordering Iraq. Some 6,000 people live in 15 villages near the epicenter.
State TV showed footage of damaged buildings and piles of rubble. Iman Nazarpour, a local resident, told The Associated Press that the quake damaged buildings in the center of town. Rahim Zaheri, another resident, said some older buildings had collapsed while others showed cracks.