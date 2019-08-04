News in your town

Brain health theme of Dubuque's Back to School Bash

Number of Iowa nurses continues to rise as admissions continue to drop

Following Illinois gas tax increase, border states poised to see benefits

Week in Review: Top stories from across the tri-states

Intersection on JFK to become 4-way stop Monday due to traffic signal repairs

Dubuque woman pleads guilty to 3 charges for intoxicated, high-speed chase

'Part of the community:' Field organizers lay local groundwork for national politicians

MITS: Small-town blacksmith leans on decades of experience to satisfy high-end clients

Morning smile: Mississippi man says dog saved him by warning of house fire

Your money: 5 things retirees should do with their credit

Tech Q&A: Why Outlook blocks some legitimate email

Prep softball: Schaul utilizes calm approach in senior all-star game

Going the distance: Field of Dreams hosts home run derby for a cause