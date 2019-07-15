Chevron ordered to halt oil spill into California canyon
SAN FRANCISCO — California regulators say Chevron has not done enough to stop a massive oil spill that dumped about 800,000 gallons of crude oil and water into a Kern County canyon, and they want the company to take further action to halt the flow.
The seep out of the ground where Chevron injects steam to extract underground crude oil has been happening on and off since May.
The state has issued Chevron a notice of violation ordering it to stop steam injections around the area where the seep was occurring in the large Cymric Oil Field about 35 miles west of Bakersfield. This week Chevron said no new fluid had come to the surface since Tuesday and that 90 percent of the released material has been recovered.
The company also said the spill is not near any waterway and has not significantly affected wildlife.
KQED reports regulators took a further step Friday by ordering the company to completely stop the flow, also known as “surface expression,” and prevent any new releases. The order was issued by Jason Marshall, the new acting head of the state’s Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources.
The directive came a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom fired the head of the embattled division over a recent increase in hydraulic fracturing permits and amid a conflict-of-interest investigation of other division employees.
“The division has determined that operator has had a continuous and interconnected series of surface expressions on its property that are not ‘low-energy seeps’ where, based upon the supervisor’s information and belief, operator has not yet done everything that is necessary to prevent future occurrences,” the order said.
Chevron said it will review the order and work with the involved agencies.
Chevron could appeal the order. But if it remains in effect and the company doesn’t comply, the division says the company faces fines and more enforcement action that could include regulators rejecting Chevron applications for future oil well operations.
2 killed, 4 hurt in Oklahoma road rage attack
DURANT, Okla. — Authorities say a drunken driver who was on probation for a previous DUI conviction deliberately forced another vehicle into oncoming traffic on an Oklahoma highway, causing a head-on collision that killed two people and injured four others.
The suspected road rage attack happened at around 5 p.m. Saturday west of Durant, which is about 120 miles southeast of Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.
Authorities identified the driver as 52-year-old Ralph F. McEnnerney, of Kingston.
Patrol spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said McEnnerney left the scene of the collision but was later arrested and booked into the Bryan County Jail on two counts of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatal collision and felony DUI. Court records don’t indicate if McEnnerney has an attorney and a listed number couldn’t be found for him.
Court records indicate that McEnnerney pleaded guilty in May to DUI, resisting an officer and other charges in Marshall County. He received a one-year suspended prison sentence and a $500 fine, and he was placed on unsupervised probation.
Stewart said McEnnerney was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 70 when “for some reason” began to drive recklessly next to another vehicle. McEnnerney allegedly struck the passenger side of that vehicle, causing it to veer into oncoming traffic and to hit the other vehicle.
Everyone who were killed or injured was either in the vehicle that was pushed or the one that it struck. One passenger in each vehicle was killed. They were identified as Randy Kinyon, 47, of Henderson, Texas, and Shelley Lynn Mayo, 46, of Caddo, Oklahoma.
Iran says ready to negotiate if U.S. lifts sanctions
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s president says his country is ready to negotiate with the United States if Washington lifts its economic sanctions.
Hassan Rouhani’s official website on Sunday quoted him as saying, “The moment you stop sanctions and bullying, we are ready to negotiate.”
Regional tensions have spiked a year after the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers. The U.S. has since re-imposed harsh sanctions on Tehran’s oil exports, exacerbating an economic crisis that’s sent its currency plummeting.
Iran recently begun surpassing uranium enrichment limits set in the 2015 deal, but says these moves can be reversed if given enough economic incentives to offset U.S. sanctions.