Democratic presidential candidate Gabbard suing Google for $50 million
LOS ANGELES — Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is suing Google for $50 million, accusing the internet company of suspending her advertising account in the hours after last month’s debate because it was trying to silence her.
Tulsi Now Inc., a campaign committee for the candidate, said in the lawsuit filed Thursday in California that Google violated the Hawaii congresswoman’s right to free speech. The lawsuit said Google didn’t provide “a straight answer” for suspending her ads account.
Google spokesperson Riva Sciuto said in a statement that its automated systems that flag unusual activity triggered a suspension and that Gabbard’s account was quickly reinstated. Scuito denied that Google has a political bias.
Gabbard says Google’s actions “should be of concern to all political candidates and in fact all Americans.”
North Carolina gerrymandering trial concludes
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina trial that concluded Friday leaves state judges to decide whether they can identify when politicians go too far in drawing voting districts to their advantage, a judgment the U.S. Supreme Court refused to make.
A three-judge panel will likely spend weeks digesting testimony laid out over two weeks during which Democrats and their allies argued legislative districts violate the state constitution by so favoring Republicans that elections were largely predetermined.
A ruling is expected in weeks or months. The losing side is expected to appeal the decision.
Fraternity suspends 3 Mississippi students for Emmett Till photo
A photograph of three University of Mississippi students posing with guns beside a bullet-pocked and oft-vandalized historic marker to lynching victim Emmett Till has sparked a possible federal investigation and suspensions of the three by their fraternity. The image had circulated on the men’s social media accounts.
Ole Miss spokesman Rod Guajardo said the image was reported in March to the university’s Bias Incident Response Team. Guajardo said university police asked the FBI to investigate, but said the FBI declined to open an inquiry because the photo “did not pose a specific threat.”
However, U.S. Attorney Chad Lamar told the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting that federal prosecutors are examining the case.
Syria releases U.S. citizen
WASHINGTON — The family of an American man who was detained in Syria says he has been released after two months in captivity in the war-torn country.
Thomas and Ann Goodwin said their son Samuel, 30, is in good health and with his family following his release. Goodwin was born in New Jersey and grew up in St. Louis, Mo.
The family said Goodwin crossed into northeastern Syria on May 25. They declined to say why he was in the region or provide details about his capture.
His parents issued a statement Friday announcing his release and thanking Lebanese security official Gen. Abbas Ibrahim and others for free him.
Arizona plans to resume executions
PHOENIX — Arizona is poised to resume executions after a five-year hiatus brought on by an execution that critics said was botched, a subsequent lawsuit challenging the way the state carries out the death penalty, and the difficulty of finding lethal injection drugs, Attorney General Mark Brnovich said.
Brnovich said in a letter Friday to Gov. Doug Ducey that the now-resolved lawsuit removed legal barriers to carrying out executions. He also said a recent U.S. Justice Department opinion clears the way for states to import pentobarbital.
Fourteen of the 116 inmates on death row in Arizona have exhausted all appeals of their sentences.
Man charged in dousing of police
NEW YORK — A New York City man has been charged in the latest caught-on-video case of people dousing police officers with water.
Robert Perez was arraigned on Friday on harassment, disorderly conduct and other misdemeanor charges. Perez, 24, was arrested in connection with the drenching of two police officers by a crowd with buckets of water on Sunday in the Bronx.
In recent days, there’s also been an arrest in the dousing of two police officers in Brooklyn. Officers investigating another police drenching in Harlem arrested two more people for dumping water on a woman nearby.