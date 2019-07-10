Airbus takes lead over Boeing in 2019 aircraft deliveries
CHICAGO — Deliveries of Boeing airliners tumbled 37% in the first half of 2019 as the company struggled to fix its best-selling plane after two deadly crashes, and Europe’s Airbus surged far ahead in the competition between the world’s leading aircraft manufacturers
Airbus said Tuesday that it delivered 389 planes in the first half, up 28% from 303 a year earlier. Shipments were strong for its more fuel- efficient A320neo family of planes.
Boeing reported that it delivered 239 planes in the first half of 2019, down from 378 in the same period last year. The drop-off has accelerated during the year, with the second quarter being worse than the first.
Deliveries of Boeing 737s, a work horse for short and medium-length flights, dropped to just 24 in the second quarter, down from 89 in the first quarter and 137 in the second quarter of 2018.
Airlines had been snapping up Boeing’s fuel-efficient 737 Max, which competes with the Airbus neo. But the Max has been grounded worldwide for nearly four months, since the second of two crashes that together killed 346 people. Boeing suspended Max deliveries in March but continues to ship an older 737 model called the NG.
For the third straight month, Boeing indicated that it received no new Max orders in June. However, the parent company of British Airways said last month that it intends to buy 200 — a move seen as a show of support for the troubled plane. Boeing didn’t count those as orders because the deal is not yet final.
Tuesday’s twin reports came a day after Saudi budget airline flyadeal reversed its earlier intention to order 30 Max jets from Boeing and instead put in an order for 30 A320neo jets and took options on 20 more. The deal with Airbus is worth $5.5 billion at list prices, although discounts are common.
Flyadeal, part of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corp., has an all-Airbus fleet.
Meanwhile, the White House announced Tuesday that Qatar Airways had purchased five Boeing 777 cargo planes. The Middle Eastern carrier had announced its intention to the order the planes last month, during the Paris Air Show.
Boeing is scheduled to report second-quarter financial results on July 24.
Shares in the Chicago company rose $1.97 to close at $353.09.
AT&T pulls ‘Friends’ from Netflix for new streaming service
NEW YORK — AT&T is pulling “Friends” from Netflix to beef up its own upcoming streaming service. With new services launching, popular shows are splintering onto several different platforms.
The wireless company, which owns the WarnerMedia entertainment business, also said Tuesday that its service will be called HBO Max. It will launch in spring of 2020. As the name suggests, it will contain HBO content, other video from the Warner Bros. studio — like “Friends” — and new series and movies that are exclusive to the service. AT&T has not announced a price.
As more companies — Comcast, Apple, Disney — unveil their own streaming services, they’re trying to make them more appealing with exclusive shows and deep libraries. Entertainment companies are pulling some of their stuff from Netflix to stock their own services. It’s not clear, of course, how successful those services will be, and they are losing out on licensing revenue by pulling their content. It could also create a confusing and expensive situation for consumers, who have to decide which of all these existing and new video services is worth the cost.
AT&T’s decision follows Comcast’s NBCUniversal saying last month it would keep “The Office,” Netflix’s most popular show, for itself starting in 2021. Its service debuts in 2020. Disney’s upcoming service will be the exclusive streaming home for its big movies.
Netflix for years has been playing up its original shows and movies, but much of its most popular video belongs to other companies. “Friends,” for example, is the second-most watched show on Netflix, according to Nielsen. The company has said it isn’t worried about the increased competition.
Netflix said in a prepared statement Tuesday that it’s sorry to see “Friends” go in the U.S. Viewing rights for other countries are not affected.
AT&T also said Tuesday that the teen drama “Pretty Little Liars,” currently on Netflix, will move to its service, and that it will be the exclusive streaming hub for “Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” and Warner Bros. dramas made for The CW, the broadcast network it co-owns with CBS. It is also making original movies and series for the service, including a romantic comedy with Anna Kendrick and at least two movies produced by Reese Witherspoon.
“I don’t think any specific content matters at all” to Netflix, said Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter. The loss of “Friends” by itself isn’t a big deal, he said. But over time, if Disney, AT&T and Comcast pull all their stuff from Netflix, that becomes a problem for the streaming pioneer.
Industry group IATA, which favors a system that allows airlines to offset their emissions by paying for carbon reduction efforts elsewhere, called the French ticket charge “misguided.”
“National taxes will do nothing to assist the aviation industry in its sustainability efforts,” IATA spokesman Anthony Concil said, warning that instead of helping airlines invest in cleaner fuels and technology it could end up harming the French aviation industry and jeopardize jobs.
But the move received a cautious welcome from environmental campaigners, who argue that the airline industry needs to curb its greenhouse gas emissions as part of wider efforts to combat climate change.
“This alone won’t do much, but it’s at least a recognition by the French government that more is required,” said Andrew Murphy, an air travel expert at Brussels-based group Transport and Environment.
According to Borne, domestic and European flights will be taxed at 1.50 euros for economy tickets and 9 euros ($10) for business class, rising to 18 euros for business flights outside the EU.
By comparison, Britain’s air passenger duty for standard passenger planes starts at 13 pounds ($16.20), rising to a maximum of 172 pounds ($214.20), and generates more than 3 billion pounds in Treasury revenue every year.
The French tax is expected to raise over 180 million euros ($200 million) from 2020 to invest in eco-friendly transport infrastructure, including rail. It comes on top of a similar ticket charge introduced over a decade ago by former French President Jacques Chirac, the proceeds of which go toward medical aid for poor countries.
Murphy said the French move could boost efforts to introduce a Europe-wide tax on aviation to reflect plane travel’s environmental impact.
Germany, Italy and some Nordics nations also have ticket taxes. Several European countries are meanwhile pushing for the VAT exemption that airline fuel enjoys in Europe to be dropped.
Germany’s Environment Ministry said Tuesday it supports discussions on additional CO2-based pricing systems for air travel to reduce the industry’s contribution to man-made greenhouse gas emissions, currently estimated at more than 2% but forecast to grow significantly in coming decades.
“What’s more, the conditions for competition between air, road and rail travel need to be made fairer,” the ministry said in a statement. “This is something we in Europe need to achieve together.”
Putin says he opposes trade restrictions against Georgia
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday took a step toward cooling tensions with Georgia, rejecting calls for new economic sanctions.
Relations between the two neighbors dipped to a new low last month, following anti-Russian protests in the Georgian capital sparked by a Russian lawmaker’s appearance at the country’s parliament. Putin ordered a ban on direct flights between the two countries, citing security concerns for Russian holidaymakers — a measure that took effect Monday.
Tensions escalated further on Sunday when a host on Georgia’s independent Rustavi 2 television station unleashed a stream of profanities about Putin and his parents in a live broadcast.
Georgian officials quickly denounced the rant, describing it as another attempt by the opposition to deepen the rift with Moscow, but Russia’s lower house of parliament voted Tuesday to urge the government to impose restrictions on economic ties with Georgia.
Senior lawmakers specifically called for halting money transfers from Georgians living in Russia and for banning imports of Georgian wine and mineral water.
Putin, however, showed willingness to assuage tension.
“I wouldn’t do it out of my respect for the Georgian people,” Putin said in televised remarks. “For the sake of restoring full-fledged ties, I wouldn’t do anything that would exacerbate our relations.”
He dismissed the Georgian TV host as “some scumbag” who doesn’t deserve attention.
Russia and Georgia fought a brief war in 2008, after which Russia recognized the independence of two of Georgia’s breakaway republics. Despite a freeze in political ties, more than 1 million Russian tourists a year have visited Georgia, attracted by its scenic mountains and lush sea coast.
Russia banned wine and mineral water supplies from Georgia in 2006 amid an earlier political spat, but the ban was lifted six years later and Russia again has become the No. 1 destination for Georgian wine exports.
Volkswagen ends production of Beetle
FRANKFURT, Germany — Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model this week at its plant in Puebla, Mexico. It’s the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning the eight decades since 1938.
It has been: a part of Germany’s darkest hours as a never-realized Nazi prestige project. A symbol of Germany’s postwar economic renaissance and rising middle-class prosperity. An example of globalization, sold and recognized all over the world. An emblem of the 1960s counterculture in the United States. Above all, the car remains a landmark in design, as recognizable as the Coca-Cola bottle.
The car’s original design — a rounded silhouette with seating for four or five, nearly vertical windshield and the air-cooled engine in the rear — can be traced back to Austrian engineer Ferdinand Porsche, who was hired to fulfill German dictator Adolf Hitler’s project for a “people’s car” that would spread auto ownership the way the Ford Model T had in the U.S.
Aspects of the car bore similarities to the Tatra T97, made in Czechoslovakia in 1937, and to sketches by Hungarian engineer Bela Barenyi published in 1934. Mass production of what was called the KdF-Wagen, based on the acronym of the Nazi labor organization under whose auspices it was to be sold, was cancelled due to World War II. Instead, the massive new plant in what was then countryside east of Hanover turned out military vehicles, using forced laborers from all over Europe under miserable conditions.
Re-launched as a civilian carmaker under supervision of the British occupation authorities, the Volkswagen factory was transferred in 1949 to the Germany government and the state of Lower Saxony, which still owns part of the company. By 1955, the one millionth Beetle — officially called the Type 1 — had rolled off the assembly line in what was now the town of Wolfsburg.
The United States became Volkswagen’s most important foreign market, peaking at 563,522 cars in 1968, or 40% of production. Unconventional, sometimes humorous advertising from agency Doyle Dane Bernbach urged car buyers to “Think small.”
“Unlike in West Germany, where its low price, quality and durability stood for a new postwar normality, in the United States the Beetle’s characteristics lent it a profoundly unconventional air in a car culture dominated by size and showmanship,” wrote Bernhard Rieger in his 2013 history, “The People’s Car.”
Production at Wolfsburg ended in 1978 as newer front drive models like the Golf took over. But the Beetle wasn’t dead yet. Production went on in Mexico from 1967 until 2003 — longer than the car had been made in Germany. Nicknamed the “vochito,” the car made itself at home as a rugged, Mexican-made “carro del pueblo.”
The New Beetle — a completely new retro version build on a modified Golf platform — resurrected some of the old Beetle’s cute, unconventional aura in 1998 under CEO Ferdinand Piech, Ferdinand Porsche’s grandson. In 2012, the Beetle’s design was made a bit sleeker. The last of 5,961 Final Edition versions is headed for a museum after ceremonies in Puebla on July 10 to mark the end of production.
Uber to offer new ‘comfort’ ride option
NEW YORK — Uber is letting passengers tell their driver in advance that they’d like a little less conversation, and more legroom, if those passengers are willing to pay.
The ride-hailing giant launched “comfort” rides in dozens of cities Tuesday. Riders are guaranteed 36 inches of legroom in “newer” cars — meaning those that are younger than 5 years old — and they can request a preferred air temperature. Riders also can use the app to tell drivers they don’t want to chat, avoiding what some consider an awkward exchange.
Uber is responding to requests from business travelers and others who say they just want to work or rest quietly when they’re on their way to the airport.
Comfort rides cost 20% to 40% more for time and distance charges than standard Uber X rides.
France to slap new ‘ecotax’ on flights
PARIS — France will introduce a new charge on plane tickets beginning next year, with revenue used to fund environment-friendly alternatives, the country’s transport minister said Tuesday.
The “ecotax” costing between $1.70 and $20 will apply to most flights departing in France, Elisabeth Borne said.
The only exceptions will be for domestic flights to Corsica and France’s overseas territories, and connecting flights that pass through France. It will not apply to flights arriving in France.
Shares in Air France/KLM and budget airlines EasyJet and Ryanair dropped following the announcement.