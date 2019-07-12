Man arrested after climbing Buckingham Palace gates
LONDON — London police have arrested a man who climbed the front gates of Buckingham Palace while Queen Elizabeth II was in residence.
The Metropolitan Police Service said the 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing early Wednesday by members of its royalty protection unit.
The police department said he was released from custody Thursday while the investigation continues.
Coast Guard seizes 40,000 pounds of drugs
CORONADO, Calif. — The U.S. Coast Guard has offloaded tons of cocaine and marijuana seized from boats and even a semi-submarine in the Pacific.
Vice President Mike Pence was on hand Thursday as 39,000 pounds of cocaine and 933 pounds of marijuana were taken off the cutter Munro at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado.
The Coast Guard says the drugs have an estimated street value of $569 million.
The drugs were seized in 14 operations since May in international waters off Mexico and Central and South America.
Fifty-five smuggling suspects were taken into custody.
Nigerian police disperse Shiite protestsABUJA, Nigeria — Nigerian police fired tear gas Thursday to disperse anti-government demonstrations by Shiite Muslims in the capital, Abuja, and the northwestern city of Kaduna.
The protesters were demanding the release of Shiite leader Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, who has been jailed since 2015. The protests have been gaining momentum this week following reports that Zakzaky is in failing health.
In Abuja, about 50 demonstrators at Eagle Square were dispersed after tear gas was fired. In Kaduna the demonstration was also broken up by police firing tear gas and gunshots were heard.
U.S. travelers break record over July 4
WASHINGTON — The number of people screened at airport checkpoints last Sunday set a record as people streamed home after a four-day holiday weekend.
The Transportation Security Administration said Thursday that its officers screened 2,795,014 passengers and airline crew members, barely beating a record set just five weeks earlier, over the Memorial Day weekend.
TSA screens about 2.2 million people on an average day.
The top four days and eight of the busiest 10 in TSA history have occurred this year, as airlines report booming travel demand.
TSA says that despite Sunday’s record crowds, fewer than 1% of passengers waited 30 minutes or more in checkpoint lines. The agency is telling summer travelers to arrive at the airport two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international one.