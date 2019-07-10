Investigators find 4 bodies in Cleveland home
CLEVELAND — Officers found the bodies of two children and a woman inside a home while investigating the shooting death of a man discovered in a vacant lot, the city’s police chief said Tuesday.
Authorities said they believed the four deaths were connected but released few details about what happened.
Investigators were looking for several people of interest and following multiple leads in the shooting on the city’s east side, said Police Chief Calvin Williams.
A woman told cleveland.com that one of the victims was her brother. Davionna Cousin said her brother lived in a house behind the home where three others were found dead.
Authorities had not released the names and ages of the victims or how they may have been related.
Fire marshal: Boiler explosion caused blast at college dorm
RENO, Nev. — Nevada’s state fire marshal says a small explosion in a basement boiler at a University of Nevada, Reno dormitory caused a natural gas leak that triggered a much larger blast last week, severely damaging two dorms and injuring eight people.
Fire Marshal Bart Chambers said Tuesday the initial explosion occurred Friday afternoon while a contractor was working on a boiler that had suffered mechanical problems and was shut down earlier last week. The cause of that first explosion remains under investigation.
University officials say they’re trying to establish living arrangements for about 1,300 students for the fall semester, including the possibility of housing some at nearby hotel-casinos.
6 injured in bus stop crash
MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating why and how a van driver slammed into a crowded bus stop shelter in north Minneapolis on Tuesday, injuring at least six people, including three critically.
The crash happened at a busy intersection at about 9:30 a.m. Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla said the driver, an 83-year-old man, hit the side mirror of a bus that had stopped to unload passengers, then backed up, drove forward and hit the mirror again before driving around the corner and crashing into the shelter.
The man driving the van was taken into custody and was later released while the investigation continued, Padilla said.
Padilla said all six of the victims are men.