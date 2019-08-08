PEOSTA, Iowa — Northeast Iowa Community College’s Peosta campus, 8342 NICC Drive, will host a conference in September that will focus on manufacturing.
It will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Real Solutions to Workforce Challenges for Business Leaders will look at four areas: Lean production, product development, technology systems and workforce planning. Industry experts will share best practices and tools that impact productivity, efficiency, human resources strategy, technological advancements and profitability.
The conference is offered in partnership with the Center for Industrial Research and Service. CIRAS was created in 1963 to improve the quality of life in Iowa by helping businesses and their communities prosper and grow. CIRAS uses an individually tailored strategy — Engage. Educate. Embed — to fashion solutions specific to the individual needs of companies.
For more information about the conference, call 563-557-8271, ext. 380.