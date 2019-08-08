Marijuana. Cannabis. Pot. Whatever you want to call it, it is here to stay and it is changing the way our businesses operate.
Recently, I spoke with a local business owner who lamented the ongoing issues facing area employers. We discussed low unemployment, an aging workforce and several other issues.
He concluded by asking me, “What should I be concerned about cannabis, and what time or effort should be put into this considering all of the other issues faced?”
Unable to provide a simple answer, I researched how employers can be proactive and what they should consider. Observing what has gone on in other parts of the country up to this point shows a slow process and a need for adaptation.
In 2012, Colorado became the first state to legalize recreational marijuana. Since then, state laws have changed across the country to legalize marijuana in various forms. There are 35 states that have legalized or decriminalized the use of marijuana. In Illinois, it becomes legal on Jan. 1.
In those states and their bordering states, this has become problematic. As an example, it took Colorado until 2015 for the courts to determine if employers could still operate as drug-free places of employment, which they now can.
So what should employers discuss internally? While considerations can vary by employer, some things to consider are:
State-specific differences. Know the state-specific implications of the policies that are in place. The recently passed Illinois Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act bill requires employers to give employees a “reasonable opportunity to contest” the basis of the employer’s “good faith belief” of their impairment due to marijuana. However, the CRTA lacks guidance as to what would constitute a “reasonable opportunity” and that lack of guidance could prove to be worrisome for employers in the state.
Policies and procedures. Employers need well-defined policies regarding drug and alcohol testing and procedures. The policy should clearly outline prohibited behaviors, establish drug testing protocol, identify consequences and define what is considered a violation.
Testing. Employers need to decide which type of screening best suits them. There are several types of tests, including blood, hair, urine and oral fluid. While many of these are new, the question must be asked as to the window for a positive test. With a DUI, the breathalyzer test measures the conditions at that exact moment in time. With a urine test for marijuana, someone could test positive from recreational use days ago but not be under the influence at the time the test was conducted. How will that positive test affect an employee’s status, and is there a test that can measure current use?
Insurance implications. Will health and workers compensation insurers pay for medically prescribed marijuana? How does this affect insurance rates or the payment of claims? Insurers might be wary of giving their stance on these issues prior to the implementation of new laws, but asking for their opinions is a good start.
A number of these areas will require a wait-and-see approach, likely to be decided by each state’s court system.
In the meantime, there are resources available for those who want to be proactive. Employers who take the time to address and discuss the implications of these issue will position themselves to not be left in a cloud of smoke.