On the rare occasion that I watch television, I find myself drawn to the “Mayhem” commercials.
Why? Because they are hilarious, and I would disagree with anyone who says they aren’t. The most recent one I watched was of “Mayhem” breaking into a car, all while the helpless owner watches from his mobile security camera. Needless to say, I laughed — who wouldn’t crack a smile at “Mayhem” breaking through the car’s windshield with a “Bee Kind” flag?
Soon after watching the recent “Mayhem” commercial, and reflecting on previous “Mayhem” ads, I began to question how funny the situation would be if it happened to me — all humor aside. It started to get less funny. Although this particular commercial was about insurance and not the security monitoring system, I started to think about safety in and around my home and workplace.
One would only assume that most, if not all, businesses have some type of security or precautions in place to protect their customers/members, employees, buildings, products and other assets. But have we thought of every situation that could potentially occur, including the unthinkable like an active shooter?
Active shooter incidents often are unpredictable and evolve quickly. At DuTrac, employees have always known what to do in case of a robbery, tornado or fire. But can you really be prepared for the magnitude of an active shooter situation? The answer is no, but organizations can take further precautions with training and updated security technologies.
Preparing for an active shooter, in this day and age, has sadly become a necessity. That is what prompted us to hire a consultant to complete a physical review of each office building and prove further recommendations to be even more secure.
After a thorough inspection, we soon implemented changes and facility upgrades as our first step to increase security. We developed procedures and provided mandatory active shooter training for our staff. Training was conducted at each of our locations, specified to each building layout, so employees at each branch would know exactly where they are able to exit quickly and safely. The goal was to provide staff with the tools and mental preparation to act quickly in an active shooter situation.
A fact that our consultant had mentioned was that because we train for a fire or a severe weather, we know exactly how to react to that situation. It is the same process with the training for an active shooter. By running through various scenarios, we provide ourselves with the tools to react more quickly.
We all want to provide the safest and most secure work environment as possible for our employees. I highly encourage upper management to sit down with staff and discuss concerns they might have or for employees to bring those concerns to upper management.
The feedback we received from our DuTrac employees after training was that they felt more empowered and prepared than they did before. Training not only included workplace situations, but also brought a much broader awareness to situations where an active shooter could be present at public venues.
Together, you can work toward solutions so that everyone feels like they are empowered and confident that they are safe and secure at work.