MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center has received the Mission: Lifeline Gold Receiving Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks.
MercyOne Dubuque earned the award by meeting specific criteria and standards of performance for quick and appropriate treatment through emergency procedures to re-establish blood flow to blocked arteries in heart attack patients coming into the hospital directly or by transfer from another facility.
The City of Dubuque Upper Bee Branch Creek Restoration Project was awarded state and national engineering excellence awards.
The project was awarded the 2019 Grand Prize Award in the Special Projects category along with the 2019 Grand Conceptor Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies of Iowa. The Grand Conceptor Award is presented to one project that stands out above all others, regardless of project category.
The project then went on to achieve a National Recognition Award in the ACEC 2019 Engineering Excellence Awards competition. The National Recognition Award honors projects that have achieved top awards in state competitions.
The award was presented to Deron Muehring, Bee Branch project manager for the City of Dubuque, and Mike Jansen, CEO of IIW, an engineering, architecture and surveying firm headquartered in Dubuque. IIW served as one of the architectural and engineering consultants for the project.
The Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Dubuque, was presented the “Aimbridge Hospitality President’s Award” during the Aimbridge National Sales Conference.
It is given to Aimbridge Hospitality’s top tier of its hotels in every category.