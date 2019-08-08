Honkamp Krueger & Co.’s marketing department was awarded Best Direct Mail Campaign for its Tooth Fairy mailer and Best Social Media Campaign for #MugMadness at the Association of Accounting Marketing — Marketing Achievement Awards.
A Dubuque-based pharmacy will acquire and transition a Preston, Iowa, company, officials have announced.
Hartig Drug Co. leaders will bring Anderson Pharmacy into the fold by the end of September. Though the Preston business will adopt the Hartig name, it will operate out of the same location with the same staff.
Ken Anderson is expected to stay on as pharmacy manager.
Clarke University student Charlotte Rodewald earned a silver award at the National American Advertising Awards in Hollywood, Fla., in June. Her piece was title, “Ed’s Chuck Wagon.”