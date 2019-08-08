Family resonates through Mike Brannon’s life and profession.
As president and co-owner of Brannon Monuments, he works with his wife, Stasia. They purchased and took over the family business in 1993. He loves to spend time with his two daughters, Emily and Josie, as well as their dogs and grand dogs.
Brannon, 50, grew up in Dubuque. He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1991 with a degree in marketing and a certificate in gerontology, returning to Dubuque to work in the family monument business.
From its downtown location, the business has grown, acquiring Novak Monuments in the Cedar Rapids-Marion, Iowa, area in 2008, and most recently, Manchester Monuments in 2017. Dubuque Memorial Gardens Cemetery also was acquired in 2003.
He has been active on numerous boards through the years, including the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, Dubuque Public Schools Foundation and served on boards and as chair of the American Trust advisory board, Grand Opera House, Five Flags Commission and Dubuque Regional Humane Society. He sits on the Mercy Health Foundation board and is a member of Dubuque Rotary.
In the monument industry, Brannon was the youngest person, at 30, to serve as president of the national trade association, Monument Builders of North America, in 1999-2000. He became a Certified Memorialist in 1993 and has chaired multiple industry committees. Elected to the Dubuque Community School board in 2007, he served as school board president in 2010-11. He was a bizTimes.biz Rising Star in 2004.
While he works a fair amount, he also squeezes in hobbies and travel. In addition to spending time with family, he enjoys golf and racquetball, real estate investing, theater, attending sporting events and supporting his wife’s Halloween addiction.
Can you name a person who has had a tremendous impact on you as a leader?
I’ve learned from many mentors and leaders, but one I really appreciate is Chuck Schrup. His positive attitude is contagious. He is strategic and persistent, yet grateful. His family has been very generous to the tri-states. Chuck trusted me to be chair of the American Trust Advisory Board. He relished hiring and promoting good people, and gave them the tools and freedom to be successful and grow along with the organization.
What are the most important decisions you make as a leader of your organization? Leaders of business and organizations set strategy and policy, and more informally set the tone. To have well-founded decisions and policies to guide a business or organization leads to success, higher morale and positive consistency. Letting each person in the company know they are an important part of the team, not simply by words but action, pays off immeasurably.
As an organization gets larger, there can be a tendency for the “institution” to dampen the “inspiration.” How do you keep this from happening? Continuing education and networking with peers keeps the inspiration alive in our company. Discussing best practices and using the newest technology can make our traditional products even better. And when we always keep in mind that we make a permanent artistic product that symbolizes the memory and love of others, it is easier to keep the inspiration alive.
Which is more important to your organization — mission, core values or vision? For me, vision leads to the mission and core values of serving communities and families, and supporting employees.
What advice to you have for future leaders? Seek opportunities and get involved at an early age. Take advantage of volunteering, networking and various learning opportunities that will benefit you your entire life.
What is one characteristic that you believe every leader should possess? Entrusting your employee team members. Hire good people and let them take ownership of their duties to flourish and succeed. In summary, trust the process.
How did you get involved in the field you’re working in? I grew up in the family business, and always thought what my Dad did was pretty fascinating. While going away to college, I found that coming back would be rewarding in many ways, so that’s what I did.
What are two or three of the best things about being a leader? A saying I truly believe in is the more you give, the more you get. The more you work with others, the more you learn about them, the world and yourself. Serving on various boards has given me many dear friendships and made me a better person and leader. And leadership in different organizations can require travel, so the learning growth through travel is important. Seeing different parts of the country and world teach us so much.