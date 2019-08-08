A few security tips from Lt. Joe Messerich

Lighting, locks and landscaping: Install sufficient interior and exterior lighting and use quality locks on all doors and windows. Also maintain landscaping.

Minimize cash on hand and in register: Post notice of this practice at all access points. Check for counterfeit currency and require identification for check, credit and debit payments.

Install quality security cameras: Have them at all access and transaction points (at a minimum) and check periodically to insure their proper operation and effectiveness (angle, coverage, etc.).

Maximize "natural surveillance”: Minimize obstructions such as signs on windows or displays.

Record serial numbers: Keep them on hand for all valuable business equipment. Also, keep merchandise away from windows.

Keep the cash register in the open: Also, empty it entirely before closing, leaving the drawer open and clearly empty.

Make sure safes are securely anchored: If possible, leave it open and empty after closing time.

Access control: Limit the number of entrances and exits. Also, change keys, locks, alarm codes and safe combinations frequently. especially when an employee quits or is terminated.

Employee training: Provide training to staff on robbery protocols, armed intruder response, personal safety and first aid.