The business landscape is filled with rusting relics of companies that failed to evolve, innovate and adapt to changes necessary for continued growth and prosperity.
The status quo is a powerful tonic that, unfortunately, some businesses choose to purchase in bulk.
One need not look past the likes of Kodak (inventor of the first digital camera), Xerox (inventor of the first PC), Yahoo (almost purchased Google and Facebook), Sears, Polaroid, RadioShack and Palm (personal digital assistant) to name just a few. These companies either failed to innovate or, in some cases, did innovate but failed to capitalize on their potential innovation.
Either way, the companies were stuck in the past and failed to see the future.
Kodak was an especially good brand. Not only did the company dominate the 35mm film market, but it also dominated the photo processing market with developing and printing. While innovators within the firm undoubtedly pitched the long-term value and anticipated growth of digital photography, leadership no doubt found it hard to steal second base with their foot firmly planted on first.
In other words, cultural undertow prevented serious consideration of alternative revenue streams. Failing to have frank discussions about the future prevented the leadership Kodak needed to take focused efforts to dominate the digital photography space with the same passion it used to succeed in the film and printing markets many years earlier.
From my perspective, failing to read the tea leaves of a changing market or spending on innovation but failing to capitalize on that innovation share a root cause and both result in the same business diagnosis — an unhealthy and unsustainable entity.
A business can be thought of as a living entity. Just as a human requires oxygen, nutrition and care, so too does a business. The difference is in the labels. In business it is a cash flow/product service line up and, of course, client base. Terms might change but the basic organic functionality is quite parallel.
When business leaders make decisions that “harm” the orderly operation of a company, negative outcomes — both short- and long-term —will likely come to fruition.
An uninspiring workplace, a workplace stuck in the rut of always doing things as they were done previously (for no apparent reason), a company not wanting to take the time to look over the horizon to see and prepare for what is to come, and a reluctance to change even in the face of shifting customer demand are lagging indicators of a company that might be in need of life support.
It is, however, not just a leader’s responsibility to be “innovator in chief.” The most successful and innovative change-oriented companies have engaged employees in every role within the organization. Many of the best ideas within companies like 3M come not from product innovators, but from rank-and-file employees, who recognize a need for a product, adapt an existing product to fill the niche and get supported by the organization to test their micro-innovation to see if it has potential.
One need not be 3M, Apple or Google to encourage, support and engage all team members on the path of change and innovation. Research clearly points to cultural obstacles as one of the leading reasons some companies excel at change while others fail.
The great news is that culture also is one of the most readily available areas to change if the right people and mindset are deployed.
The business world is moving at a pace where success is defined by which organizations can easily pivot to respond to new opportunities, changing to stay relevant and creating a culture that not only accepts change but also thrives in it.