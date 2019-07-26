CLOSE

News in your town

Most Recent

Company that acquired American Trust reports $10.7 million in net income

New campground now open just outside of Dubuque

Dubuque man sentenced to federal prison for brandishing stolen pistol during argument

Many in Congo's Ebola outbreak dying at home

Iowa girl rescued after head gets stuck in water tower ladder

A fine most fowl: Wild chickens almost cost man $1,000 a day

State regulators to consider Aug. 15 start for sports betting in Iowa

How to navigate the Equifax data breach settlement offer

Peosta officials to identify 'marching orders' for community's future

Advocates push 12-acre dog park on parcel worth millions in Port of Dubuque

From lemonade and ice cream to 'Pig Pen,' can't-miss foods at Dubuque County Fair

Country favorites returning to Dubuque with holiday tour; rising country artist to make 1st appearance in city

Family to bring Sonic franchise to Dubuque

Authorities: 2 injured when intoxicated driver crashes outside of Platteville

Grant County man gets more than 6 years in federal prison for meth, gun charges

Authorities: Cat found dead after firefighters respond to small blaze in Dubuque

Alert issued after felon fails to return to Dubuque correctional facility