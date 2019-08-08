In business, things are up. People are busy. For the most part, the economy is going along better than it has for a long time.
This past quarter, the economy went down a bit, but that is just one point of data, nothing to suggest any giant problems coming along.
Getting to this point has been something that previous presidents advised would probably not happen – a thing no business person should ever forget or take lightly. We were on a dangerous down slide, a thing of losing international relationships and trade deals that were gutting our national employment and our economic future.
Our national security was seriously at risk. Gut a nation’s business potential and, in time, the whole country implodes. A few folks get opulently wealthy and everyone else marches to the tune of foreign orders.
Business must never be forsaken for any reason whatsoever. It is not good enough to say that government people do not really understand business if they have never made a payroll. They don’t and they won’t.
But we can see that business and government need to get together in some way far superior to what they have been for the past 100 years or so. The only way we recovered to this point is because we have a business person as president and he has not forsaken or diminished the need to correct the terrible imbalances and inertia that his predecessors allowed.
America’s economic improvement to date is good but there is nothing stable about it. We are going to have to go through a lot more negotiating and educating to achieve a world level understanding of our need and demand to protect and maintain all aspects of our nationhood.
The single aspect that offers an instant view of things is business.
As a nation, it would be great if more people were spoken to more often about the sustainability of American business. Stock market information is OK for those who really understand it, but there is much more information we should be given.
For instance, the numbers of businesses going to and returning from overseas locations, the numbers of employees who are coming up financially to achieve middle class status and real information about increased job training for aspiring American workers.
So much more can be done to bring America to its senses about our sustainability statistics. Business alone has no voice or venue for the delivery of such information, but government could and should do the job. Higher education and the media could do it best if they could eschew politics long enough to recognize the greater good in the bigger truths.
In the meantime, let’s celebrate the better direction business and the economy has taken.