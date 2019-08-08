Crescent hires Collins as CEO
Crescent Community Health Center has hired Gary Collins as chief executive officer.
Collins was named to the position by the Dubuque facility’s board of directors.
The release states that Collins has nearly eight years of experience with federally qualified health centers in both urban and rural settings.
In the press release, Crescent board Chairwoman Mary Rose Corrigan stated that the organization is “thrilled with Gary’s unique experience and success in managing (federally qualified health centers).”
Located at 1789 Elm St., Crescent serves more than 6,400 patients per year and is a federally qualified health center providing medical and dental care to uninsured and underinsured residents. Patients pay for services on a sliding-fee scale based upon their ability to pay.
Former Crescent CEO Julie Woodyard retired in October. She had led the facility since 2008.
Brooke Gomez, the center’s chief operating officer, served as interim CEO.
Asbury hires public works director
Asbury (Iowa) City Council members hired Blaine Telford as city public works director.
Asbury Mayor Jim Adams said the city received about 20 applicants for the job.
Telford, who has a background in public works as a water treatment operator for the City of Dubuque, will spend the summer shadowing Tony Carr, the public works director, before he retires.
“We were very concerned about replacing Tony after all the work he’s done over the years,” Adams said, adding that “it’s a big relief” to have the position filled. “(Telford) just seemed to have the background we wanted and the ability and eagerness to learn. His previous work experience and how quickly he picked that up will be good for this position.”
DuTrac promotes Ariss
DuTrac Community Credit Union announced the promotion of Michelle Ariss to senior vice president of finance.
Fidelity promotes several
Fidelity Bank & Trust’s Cedar Cross Road branch announced the following:
Janice Fulenwider has been promoted from compliance officer to vice president of compliance. She has been in the industry since 2015.
Aubrey Rockwell has been promoted from compliance associate to compliance officer. She started her banking career in 2008 at Fidelity Bank & Trust’s Maquoketa, Iowa, branch.
Emily Soppe has been promoted from assistant vice president of eBanking to vice president of eBanking. She has been working at Fidelity Bank & Trust since 2006. She is located at the Dyersville, Iowa, branch.
Patty Leuchs, of the Dyersville, Iowa, branch, has been promoted from assistant vice president of operations to vice president of operations. She started in banking in 2001.
Keith McGinnis has been promoted from assistant vice president credit analyst to vice president credit analyst. He started working at Fidelity Bank & Trust’s Cedar Cross branch in 2017.
Norma Pedley of the Platteville, Wis., branch has been promoted from customer service supervisor to vice president. She began her banking career in 2013 with Fidelity Bank & Trust.
Becky Becker has been promoted from assistant vice president of operations to vice president of operations at Fidelity Bank & Trust. Her banking career started in 1994 in the Oelwein, Iowa, branch.
Legel named to Hanover post
NW Illinois Economic Development announced that Emily Legel has been hired as executive director. She fills a vacancy created with the recent departure of Lisa McCarthy.
Legel earned her Bachelor of Science in economics and policy and her master’s degree in city, urban, community and regional planning from the University of Iowa, according to a press release. Her past work experience includes working as a graduate teaching assistant in macroeconomics at the University of Iowa and serving as an intern with Iowa City Area Development Group.
“Legel is eager to work on attracting new and outside businesses to NWILED’s service area,” the release stated. “She is also excited to create new programming that will give area businesses the support that they need to thrive as well as to back the continuation of existing programs.”
The agency provides economic development services in Carroll, Jo Daviess and Whiteside counties.
Sigwarth named finance director
Bonnie Sigwarth has been hired as the director of finance for Holy Family Catholic Schools.