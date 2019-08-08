Fidelity Bank & Trust
PROMOTED: Leah Krogman to retail officer. She has been with the Fidelity Bank & Trust since 2014. She works in the Dyersville, Iowa, branch.
PROMOTED: Kristin Brehm to customer service representative. She works at the Dyersville, Iowa, branch.
PROMOTED: Molly Kluesner to retail loan associate. She began her banking career in 2016. She works in the Epworth, Iowa, branch.
Honkamp Krueger and Co.
HIRED: Kyle Brinkman as an accounting manager. He has 12 years of experience in his field.
HIRED: Bailey Fellenzer as a staff accountant.
PROMOTED: Kristina Kerchner to administrative assistant III. She has been with the firm since 2017.
PROMOTED: Andy Sadewasser to accounting supervisor. He has been with the firm since 2003.
PROMOTED: Lindsey Gapinski to accounting supervisor.
PROMOTED: Lisa Kane to senior accountant.
ACHIEVEMENT: Richelle Gentile, corporate recruiter, has passed the Society of Human Resource Management-Certified Professional exam.
Medical Associates Clinic
ACHIEVEMENT: Christopher Healey, MD, has completed board certification by the American Board of Surgery. Healey began his practice at Medical Associates Clinic in August 2018.
HIRED: Nathan Lombardi for the Orthopedics Department.
HIRED: Dr. Alberto Rodriguez for the Hospitalist Department. Rodriguez is Board Certified in Family Medicine.
HIRED: Dr. Jacob Hiatt for the Platteville (Wis.) Clinic. Hiatt will provide medical care for patients of all ages.
HIRED: Raymond Roewe, M.D., for the Urology Department.
HIRED: Naomi Hasselblad, MD, to the Internal Medicine Department. She is from Galena, Ill., and has a medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine, Portsmouth, Dominica, West Indies.
James J. Nemmers, DDS
HIRED: Peter J. Nemmers, DDS, has joined the dentistry practice. He earned his bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering from the University of Iowa and his dental degree from the University of Iowa College of Dentistry, both in Iowa City, Iowa. He is a member of the American Dental Association.
Heartland Financial USA
PROMOTED: Jessica Alanis to small business portfolio manager.
PROMOTED: Ashton Katusak to portfolio manager.
HIRED: Ann Gile as an eLearning specialist.
HIRED: Kelsey Leibfried as a sales force administrator.
HIRED: Natalie Parrish as HRIS administrator.
HIRED: Jana Livesay as retail product management consultant.
HIRED: Tiffany Cue as eLearning specialist.
HIRED: Ben Jensen as management trainee.
HIRED: Tim Gosche as appraisal reviewer.
HIRED: Susan Conrad as portfolio team lead.
HIRED: Dawn Erickson as customer care center representative.
HIRED: Cierra Cooper as customer care center representative.
HIRED: Kacie Toomer as treasury management wire transfer clerk.
HIRED: Conor Otting as item processing clerk.
PROMOTED: Gina Boxleiter to loan boarding, tax and insurance manager.
PROMOTED: Brandi Herrald to mortgage administration generalist.
PROMOTED: Teresa Kelley to internal staff auditor.
Bridgewater Advisors
HIRED: Tom Stricker, CFP, as adviser and managing partner. He has more than 15 years experience in the field.
Kathie's Frame Shop
HIRED: Karen Schloss as office manager. She previously worked at IBM in Dubuque as a system administrator.
Eagle Point Solar
PROMOTED: Mike Brummer to sales manager. He joined Eagle Point Solar in 2015, and has more than 25 years of sales and sales management experience.
City of Dubuque
HIRED: Jenni Petersen-Brant as arts and cultural affairs coordinator.
Holy Family Catholic Schools
HIRED: Carolyn Wiezorek as principal at St. Anthony Elementary School and Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion Program. She formerly worked as a teacher at Prescott Elementary School.
Mentor Dubuque
ACHIEVEMENT: Pat McCullough, of McCullough Creative, has mentored a youth for five years.
Eagle Point Software Corp.
HIRED: Dakota Methvin as a software developer.
National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium
HIRED: Kristin Glomstad as collections manager and registrar.
HIRED: Lance Henze as development and data coordinator.
HIRED: Kimberly Mulheron as memberships and data coordinator,
HIRED: Kristen Field as volunteer supervisor.
PROMOTED: Andy Allison to vice president of living collections and education.
PROMOTED: Vicky Sutter to senior manager of development.
PROMOTED: Nathan Smith to senior manager of information systems and audio visual.
PROMOTED: Jared McGovern to curator of conservation programs.
PROMOTED: Cole Glen to life support operator II.
PROMOTED: Tom Julson to lead maintenance.
Kennedy Elementary School
HIRED: Nicholas Hess as principal. Hess has been a special-education instructional coach at Kennedy since 2016. Prior to that, he worked at Bryant Elementary School in Dubuque and at Northwest Special Education Cooperative in Freeport, Ill.
Region 8 RTA
ACHIEVEMENT: Darwin Polk was named 2019 RTA Driver of the Year.
ACHIEVEMENT: Jean Dalsing placed first in the Small Bus Competition at the Iowa Public Transit Association’s Rodeo event.
Stonehill Franciscan Services
ACHIEVEMENTS: New board members: Jodie McDermott, coordinator of case management, MercyOne; and Jeffrey Mozena, president and CEO, Premier Bank.
HIRED: Linda Frommelt as Pastoral Care Coordinator.
Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions
HIRED: Jamie Hammerand, DNP, as nurse practitioner.
Dubuque Noon Lions Club
ACHIEVEMENTS: Officers: Gene Noonan, president; Lynn Kloft, past president; Tony Keppler, first vice-president; Jim Trannel, second vice-president; Wylie Bloesoe, third vice-president; Mike Fuerstenberg, lion tamer; Joe Trannel, Maty Trannel, Jim Trannel and Marie Trannel, tail twister.
Board of directors: Joyce Granback, Allen Harves, Nelson Klavitter and Bob Pearce.
Cottingham & Butler
HIRED: Aaron Strong as accountant.
HIRED: Sara Bergfeld as wellness coordinator.
HIRED: Viktor Bergstrand as sales executive.
HIRED: Tyler Conley as accounting specialist.
HIRED: Alex Hoyt as casualty claims representative.
HIRED: Javier Simon as benefits technology specialist.
HIRED: Christian Cruz as client service representative.
HIRED: Carter Boekholder as sales executive.
HIRED: Lauren Czeshinski as associate client consultant.
HIRED: Ashley Holtz as associate client consultant.
HIRED: Jacob Unmacht as marketer.
HIRED: Ryan Pacholski as marketing analyst.
HIRED: Joe Rodrigues as associate client consultant.
HIRED: Reis Rausch as account administrator.
HIRED: Thomas Merfeld as account administrator.
HIRED: Reilly Klippel as account service representative.
HIRED: Lucas Daniels as marketer.
HIRED: Alex Savary as account manager.
HIRED: Cady Brant as casualty claims representative.
HIRED: Kathryn Garrison as wellness coordinator.
HIRED: William McClaughry as business analyst.
HIRED: Jacob Roth as workers comp claim representative II.
HIRED: Alex Portwood as marketer.
HK Financial Service
HIRED: Jackie Cruse as a financial services assistant. She has 19 years experience.
Exceptional Dentistry
ACHIEVEMENT: Dr. Kristen Berning earned a Certificate in Contemporary Restorative and Esthetic Dentistry by completing a 510-hour postgraduate program at the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry.
McGraw-Hill Education
HIRED: Keaton Allison as information technology intern.
HIRED: Mark Broderick as sales support intern.
HIRED: Maddison Clemens as sales intern.
HIRED: Lauren Cordes as sales support intern.
HIRED: Anna Dunson as sales intern.
HIRED: Braydon Fisher as sales intern.
HIRED: Vanessa Franklin as product marketing operations intern.
HIRED: Hannah Gasper as program management intern.
HIRED: Tyler Grall as sales support intern.
HIRED: Carter Hanson as sales support intern.
HIRED: Amanda Koos as content licensing intern.
HIRED: Mikhayla Kruse-Meek as products intern.
HIRED: Jordan Lake as sales intern.
HIRED: Nate Leibold as sales support intern.
HIRED: Sara Leiding as product marketing operations intern.
HIRED: Alex Lund as custom products intern.
HIRED: Megan Malone as sales support intern.
HIRED: Claire McDonough as sales intern.
HIRED: Abigail Meehan as product development operations intern.
HIRED: Leo Melssen as sales support intern.
HIRED: Brandon Niemeier as sales intern.
HIRED: Devin Quade as sales intern.
HIRED: Taylor Rehfeldt as sales intern.
HIRED: Jordan Renner as information technology intern.
HIRED: Cole Squire as information technology intern.
HIRED: Anna Sulentic as sales intern.
HIRED: Rebecca Tigges as sales support intern.
HIRED: Alex Timp as sales support intern.
HIRED: Nancy Burds as business development representative.
HIRED: Shannon Harrop as implementation consultant.
HIRED: Ann Ranniger as implementation consultant.
HIRED: Christina Welter as implementation consultant.
PROMOTED: Tara McDonald to inside learning technology representative.
PROMOTED: Matt Garcia to senior portfolio manager.
PROMOTED: Steve Tomecek to solutions program manager.
Julien Dubuque International Film Festival
ACHIEVEMENTS: Re-elected officers: Brian Cooper, Telegraph Herald, president; Beth Gilbreath, Ruhl and Ruhl Realtors, vice president; Tom Wagner, Wagner Accounting and Tax Services, treasurer; Eric Lucy, Impact Consulting, past president.
Newly-elected officer: Sharon Kuttler, Kuttler Dental, secretary.
Other directors: Tim Conlon, Conlon Construction; H.R. Cook, Five Flags Center; Tyler Daugherty, Travel Dubuque; Dwight Hopfauf, Hotel Julien Dubuque; Sarita Koneru, community volunteer; Dr. Jeff Manternach, Key City Vision; Renee Tyler, City of Dubuque; and Jack Wertzberger, attorney and institutional development specialist.
FEH Design
HIRED: Bobbi Jo Duneman as associate architect.
HIRED: Mark Ramirez as associate architect.
Woodward Communications
PROMOTED: Kelsey Graefen to corporate benefit specialist. She was formerly the human resource generalist for the Woodward Community Media division.
Two By Two Character Development
ACHIEVEMENTS: New board members: Becky Conlon, Conlon Construction; Poppy Conlon, Conlon Construction; Wendy Knight, Northeast Iowa Community College; Alicia Ney, Paramount Ambulance; Tasha Lippold, Premier Bank; Luke Rodham, TH Media; Rick Fullmer, Dubuque Police Department.
Executive board: President, Josh Weidemann, O’Connor and Thomas P.C.; vice president, Ben Gander, Dubuque Bank and Trust; secretary, Matt Theisen, Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto; treasurer, Meggan Heacock, Dupaco Community Credit Union.
A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co.
HIRED: Adam Laver as territory manager.
HIRED: Jeremy Vaassen as rough casting finisher.
HIRED: Haley Sparks as sales order entry.
HIRED: Parker Shute as fork truck driver.
HIRED: Randy Herman as inject molding president.
HIRED: Kaylon Trenkamp as factory production support coordinator.
HIRED: Rebekah Hargett as material handler.
HIRED: Bill Seyer as quality assurance engineer.
HIRED: Dave Gillmore as machining.
HIRED: Charlie Hanifen as utility worker.
HIRED: Xander Strahm as blast cleaner.
HIRED: Jesse Zweibohmer as machining.
HIRED: Nick Howland as fork truck driver.
HIRED: Luke Kutsch as software engineer I.
HIRED: Nick Westphal as utility worker.
HIRED: Ben Ritchie as assembling.
HIRED: Jeremy Vallin as multimedia specialist.
HIRED: Logan Sheppard as software engineer I.
PROMOTED: Ben Winders to senior procurement specialist.
PROMOTED: Brian Markus to training coordinator.
PROMOTED: Mike Spriggs to water works territory manager.