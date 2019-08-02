There’s been an increase in Dubuque Course races at Iowa Greyhound Park.
That’s because dogs seeking to qualify for the upcoming Dubuque Course Classic must have had at least one start on the course by the draw of the first round.
The first round is Saturday, Aug. 17, so the deadline is Sunday, Aug. 11.
The field will feature 32. The second round is Thursday, Aug. 22. The top 16 in points will face off Wednesday, Aug. 29. The top eight will vie for the title on Sunday, Sept. 1.
Final at Orange Park
The Florida track will host the Sprint Classic championship Saturday night.
I’m leaning toward the morning line favorite, Dutch Calvin. Arkans Shilling should thrive out of the 8 box and could pull out the win. I’ll also use LK’s Livin Lucky, Mo’s Tom and Braska Hazel.
Post time is 6:45 p.m.
Saratoga
A big weekend kicks off today at noon.
It is the Whitney weekend. It’s somewhat quiet today, as there are three stakes on the 10-race card.
The feature is the Grade 1 Alydar. Others are the Hall of Fame and Oaks.
Nine are entered in the Alydar, including Wooderson, Tom’s d’Etat and Candygram.
The pace picks up Saturday, with the feature, Whitney – a win-and-you’re in Breeders’ Cup qualifier. The purse is $1 million.
There are eight entrants in the Whitney, including McKinzie, Thunder Snow and Monongahela.
The Longines Test also is on the card. It is another Breeders’ Cup qualifier and features a $500,000 purse. Entrants in the seven-horse field include Serengeti Empress, Bellafina and Covfefe.
Others include the De La Rose, Lure and Troy.
Post time is noon.
The activities continue Sunday, with the John Morrissey, Waya, Adirondack and Saratoga Derby. Post time is noon.
Remember, the second leg of the inaugural Turf Tiara and Turf Trinity will take place this weekend.
The Oaks Friday will include Concrete Rose, which won the first leg. Coral Beach and Her Royal Highness are among the six entrants.
Henley’s Joy will attempt to win the second leg Sunday in the Derby. The 11-horse field includes Digital Age and Rockemperor.
Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers
Pick 5: $262 (forced out Sunday).
Twin super: $2,177.
Iowa Greyhound Park schoolers
Kudia posted the fastest time Thursday with a 30.75.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Del Mar: Today: Graduation. Saturday: Yellow Ribbon, Sorrento. Sunday: La Jolla.
Gulfstream: Saturday: Sire stakes divisions.
Monmouth: Saturday: Tyro. Sunday: Colleen.
Woodbine: Saturday: Clarendon, Duchess. Sunday: Shepperton.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Tonight: Hambo Eligible. Saturday: Hambletonian, Oaks, Cade pace, Shady Daisy, Sam McKee, Lady Liberty, John Cashman, John Steele, Peter Haughton, Jim Doherty.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Pick 6 jackpot, $21,333; super high 5 jackpot, $40,879.
Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $238,319.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $386,770.
Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $13,508.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $153,662.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $147,033.
Saratoga: Pick 6, $52,108.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $106,752.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Late super high 5, $53,519.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $26,302.