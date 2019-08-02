CLOSE

US adds a solid 164,000 jobs; unemployment rate stays 3.7%

CORRECTED: Weekend Buzz: 6 events to check out this weekend

Repairs to address dangerous curve on Dubuque County road, but not all agree on approach

Local officials react after Iowa board votes to require seat belts on school buses

TH poll: Dubuque debate-watchers point to too many candidates, prefer Buttigieg, Warren

SW Wisconsin study finds evidence of human, livestock contamination in wells