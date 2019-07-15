It’s been a rough past few weeks (Rob, I’ll miss you. Thanks for all the laughs, sports talk and welcoming attitude, along with being one of the best fantasy baseball managers – RIP to a fantastic brother-in-law), so my break this week comes at a great time.
There are a few things to keep in mind:
Del Mar
It opens its California meet Wednesday. Check out the stakes line up this week alone: Wednesday: Oceanside. Thursday: Fleet Treat. Friday: Osunitas. Saturday: San Diego Handicap, San Clemente and Daisycutter. Sunday: Eddie Read and Wickerr.
I’m looking forward to getting back into the California racing scene.
Monmouth
Saturday is a big day for the New Jersey track.
It hosts the Haskell, a Breeders’ Cup qualifier. It also tosses in the Molly Pitcher, Monmouth Cup, Oceanport, Matchmaker and Wolf Hill.
There always seems to be a surprise or two when a thoroughbred track has several stakes on a card. That means a good chance for an astute handicapper to get a great price.
The track wraps up Sunday with the Spruce Fir.
Iowa Greyhound Park schooler watch
BGR Edgar G posted the fastest time Sunday with a 31.03. Superior Tailor posted a 39.44 on the Dubuque Course.
Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers
Pick 5: $66.
Twin super: $1,057.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Tonight: Sprint Classic first round. Friday: Second round.
Southland: Wednesday: Super Sprint third round.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Saturday: Black Tie, Sharon Kirby.
Prairie Meadows: Friday: Iowa Stallion Filly. Saturday: Iowa Stallion.
Saratoga: Wednesday: Rick Violette. Thursday: Stillwater. Friday: Lake George. Saturday: Oaks, Caress. Sunday: Shuvee.
Woodbine: Saturday: Ontario, Toronto Cup. Sunday: Royal North.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Saturday: Tompkins filly and colt trots.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Tri super, $11,003.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $18,667; pick 4, $14,212; pick 5, $11,770; pick 6 jackpot, $35,754.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $27,974.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $113,821.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $120,038.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $84,599.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $35,133.
Standardbreds
Hawthorne: Jackpot high 5, $94,452.
Meadowlands: Late super high 5 jackpot, $43,099.
Northfield: Single 6, $18,755.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $69,854.