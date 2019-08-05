Less than three months remain to qualify through the win-and-you’re-in races for horse racing’s Breeders’ Cup.
The Nov. 1-2 extravaganza at Santa Anita in California will feature the top thoroughbreds in numerous races.
The path began earlier this year, and the pace picks up now.
Nearly every weekend through early October will have at least one qualifying race at tracks all over the world. The majority will take place in the United States.
There are four schedule this weekend: Beverly D and Arlington Million at Arlington in Illinois; Fourstardave Handicap at Saratoga; and the Prix du Haras de Fresnay-Le-Buffard in Deauville, France.
The final qualifier is Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Keeneland, in Kentucky.
Notable numbers
Iowa Greyhound Park exceeded $100,000 in handle Saturday and Sunday.
Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers
Pick 5: $0.
Twin super: $2,606.
Iowa Greyhound Park schoolers
BGR Sorcerer posted the fastest time Sunday with a 31.35.
NOTES
Dutch Calvin won the Sprint Classic at Orange Park.
Prairie Meadows ends its meet Saturday.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Saturday: Bruce D., Pucker Up, Secretariat, Beverly D., Arlington Million.
Del Mar: Friday: Solana Beach. Saturday: Best Pal. Sunday: Rancho Bernardo.
Monmouth: Saturday: Incredible Revenge. Sunday: Jersey Shore.
Prairie Meadows: Friday: Juvenile.
Saratoga: Wednesday: Evan Shipman, Mahony. Thursday: Dew. Friday: Tale of the Cat. Saturday: Fourstardave, Saratoga Special. Sunday: Galway.
Woodbine: Saturday: Wonder Where. Sunday: Seagram Cup.
Standardbreds
Northfield: Saturday: Carl Milstein.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Pick 6 jackpot, $34,033; super high 5 jackpot, $53,935.
Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $306,661.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $472,902; pick 5, $38,054.
Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $20,746.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $182,329.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $161,197.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $144,295.