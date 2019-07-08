One of the premier thoroughbred tracks will open its summer meet this week.
Saratoga, in New York, returns to the lineup Thursday.
As in the past, there is a stakes race in nearly every card.
And, officials have added to the schedule, making it a seven-week season.
The highlight is Travers Day. The long-time race marks a weekend of high-level stakes. There are six on Friday, Aug. 23, and seven on Saturday, Aug. 24, including the Travers.
This week’s stakes include: Thursday: Schuylerville, Quick Call. Friday: Forbidden Apple. Saturday: Diana, Sanford. Sunday: Coronation Cup.
Its season ends Sept. 2.
Iowa Greyhound Park schooler watch
Gonz Pina Kata posted the fastest time Sunday with a 31.19.
Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers
Twin super, $580.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Southland: Friday: Super sprint second round.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Saturday: Hatoof, American Derby, Modesty, Arlington Handicap.
Evangeline: Friday: Opelousas. Saturday: John Henry.
Laurel Park: Saturday: Ben’s Cat, Jameela, Stormy Blues, Twixt, Concern.
Monmouth: Saturday: My Frenchman. Sunday: Blue Sparkler.
Prairie Meadows: Friday: Stallion Futurity.
Woodbine: Saturday: Ontario Matron. Sunday: Vigil.
Standardbreds
Meadowlands: Saturday: Pace final, Misteltoe Shalee, Stanley Dancer, Del Miller, Haughton, Golden Girls, Miss Versatility, Hambletonian Maturity.
Yonkers: Saturday: Lawrence Sheppard pace.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Pick 6 jackpot, $16,699.
Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $24,169.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $20,625.
Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $54,444.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $91,728.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $57,439.
Standardbreds
Hawthorne: Jackpot high 5, $78,890.
Meadowlands: Late super high 5 jackpot, $39,446.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $69,854.