One of the premier thoroughbred tracks will open its summer meet this week.

Saratoga, in New York, returns to the lineup Thursday.

As in the past, there is a stakes race in nearly every card.

And, officials have added to the schedule, making it a seven-week season.

The highlight is Travers Day. The long-time race marks a weekend of high-level stakes. There are six on Friday, Aug. 23, and seven on Saturday, Aug. 24, including the Travers.

This week’s stakes include: Thursday: Schuylerville, Quick Call. Friday: Forbidden Apple. Saturday: Diana, Sanford. Sunday: Coronation Cup.

Its season ends Sept. 2.

Iowa Greyhound Park schooler watch

Gonz Pina Kata posted the fastest time Sunday with a 31.19.

Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers

Twin super, $580.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Southland: Friday: Super sprint second round.

Thoroughbreds

Arlington: Saturday: Hatoof, American Derby, Modesty, Arlington Handicap.

Evangeline: Friday: Opelousas. Saturday: John Henry.

Laurel Park: Saturday: Ben’s Cat, Jameela, Stormy Blues, Twixt, Concern.

Monmouth: Saturday: My Frenchman. Sunday: Blue Sparkler.

Prairie Meadows: Friday: Stallion Futurity.

Woodbine: Saturday: Ontario Matron. Sunday: Vigil.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Saturday: Pace final, Misteltoe Shalee, Stanley Dancer, Del Miller, Haughton, Golden Girls, Miss Versatility, Hambletonian Maturity.

Yonkers: Saturday: Lawrence Sheppard pace.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Arlington: Pick 6 jackpot, $16,699.

Charles Town: Pick 6 jackpot, $24,169.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $20,625.

Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $54,444.

Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $91,728.

Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $57,439.

Standardbreds

Hawthorne: Jackpot high 5, $78,890.

Meadowlands: Late super high 5 jackpot, $39,446.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $69,854.

