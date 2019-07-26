I’ve seen many thoroughbred tracks across the country – via the screen.
During my vacation, my wife and I were able to spend a day at Arlington Park in Illinois.
My jaw dropped when I entered the facility. And when I saw some of the horse sculptures. And when I saw the track from our seats. And, and, and: There definitely was a pattern that day.
All of our senses were piqued: The size of the park, the detail of the architecture, the sound of the hooves as the horses compete, the food options and the feel of a winning ticket or two in our hands.
That visit inspired me to work up a list for future visits: Saratoga, Churchill Downs, Keeneland, Del Mar and Gulfstream.
I hope this works out.
Catching up
United Greyhound Racing released its latest poll while I was off.
JD Revelation, Brooklynn Beauty and JS Drews Money from Iowa Greyhound Park made the top 25.
Southland’s Salud Raindrop topped the list.
Note: I participate in the voting.
Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers
Pick 5: $214.
Twin super: $1,754.
Iowa Greyhound Park schoolers
B’s Shanghyde posted the fastest time Thursday with a 30.90.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Saturday: Sprint Classic fourth round.
Southland: Saturday: Super Sprint final, Chris Chance Memorial final.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Saturday: Sharon Kirby, Springfield.
Del Mar: Today: California Dreamin’. Saturday: Bing Crosby, Read Good Deal. Sunday: Clement Hirsch.
Monmouth: Saturday: Frisk Me Now. Sunday: Just Jenda.
Prairie Meadows: Tonight: Prairie Gold Juvenile.
Sarasota: Today: Curlin. Saturday: Jim Dandy, Vanderbilt, Bowling Green. Sunday: Amsterdam.
Woodbine: Saturday: Shady Well. Sunday: Nijinsky.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Tri super, $19,587.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Super high 5 jackpot, $24,550; pick 6 jackpot, $11,629.
Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $153,939.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $264,616.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $126,979.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $116,863.
Saratoga: Pick 6, $43,783.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $77,670.
Standardbreds
Hawthorne: Jackpot high 5, $119,012.
Meadowlands: Late super high 5, $47,220.
Northfield Park: Single 6, $34,643.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $164,645.