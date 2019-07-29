Saratoga will take center stage, as the Fasig-Tipton Festival of Racing promises several days of top-class racing.

Besides the traditional Whitney Saturday, the second races of the inaugural Turf Trinity and Turf Tiara three-race series will take place.

For the Trinity, Henley’s Joy, winner of the Belmont Derby, will try again in the Saratoga Derby Sunday. It will be 1¼ miles.

In the Tiara side, Concrete Rose will compete Friday in the Oaks. It will be 1 3/16th miles.

The final leg will be Saturday, Sept. 7, at Belmont, with the Jockey Club Derby and Oaks.

Saturday’s card looks imposing, as it has the Grade 1 Whitney (1 1/8th miles) and Longines (7 furlongs). Also on the card is the Fasig-Tipton Lure, De La Rosa and Troy.

And, both the Grade 1s are win-and-you’re-in races for the Breeders Cup.

Other stakes include:

Friday: Hall of Fame and Grade 1 Alydar.

Sunday: Waya, Adirondack.

Things kick off Wednesday with the Stallion Series, Shine Again and Thursday with the Birdstone.

Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers

Pick 5: $250.

Twin super: $2,040.

Iowa Greyhound Park schoolers

JD Anomaly posted the fastest time Sunday with a 30.64.

NOTE

WW Holy Cordoba won the Super Sprint and Akela Class won the Chris Chance Memorial at Southland.

STAKES

Greyhounds

Orange Park: Saturday: Sprint Classic final.

Thoroughbreds

Del Mar: Wednesday: CTBA. Friday: Graduation. Saturday: Yellow Ribbon, Sorrento. Sunday: La Jolla.

Gulfstream: Saturday: Sire stakes divisions.

Monmouth: Saturday: Tyro. Sunday: Colleen.

Woodbine: Saturday: Clarendon, Duchess. Sunday: Shepperton.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Friday: Hambo Eligible. Saturday: Hambletonian, Oaks, Cade pace, Shady Daisy, Sam McKee, Lady Liberty, John Cashman, John Steele, Peter Haughton, Jim Doherty.

CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)

Thoroughbreds

Arlington: Pick 6 jackpot, $17,974; super high 5 jackpot, $36,161.

Del Mar: Pick 6 jackpot, $209,286.

Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $356,445.

Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $11,623.

Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $153,662.

Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $135,397.

Saratoga: Pick 6, $75,727.

Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $100,753.

Standardbreds

Meadowlands: Late super high 5, $53,519.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.