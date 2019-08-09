The eyes of the thoroughbred fans turn toward Illinois Saturday.
The 37th running of the Arlington Million will take place at Arlington Park.
It got its name as it is the first race to offer a $1 million purse.
There are five stakes on the 12-race card. Two of them are win-and-you’re-in Breeders’ Cup qualifiers.
Of course, the Arlington Million is on that short list. The winner will qualify for the Turf.
Among the entrants are: Bricks and Mortar, Magic Wand, Captivating Moon and Pivoine.
There are 10 competing.
And, the Beverly D’s winner will race in the Filly & Mare Turf.
Entrants include: Fleeting, Sistercharlie and Competitionofideas.
Other stakes will be the Bruce D., Pucker Up and Secretariat.
Post time is 12:15 p.m.
Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers
Pick 5: $38.
Twin super: $2,718.
Iowa Greyhound Park schoolers
GT’s Cherry posted the fastest time Thursday with a 30.93.
NOTE
Prairie Meadows ends its meet Saturday.
STAKES
Thoroughbreds
Del Mar: Today: Solana Beach. Saturday: Best Pal. Sunday: Rancho Bernardo.
Monmouth: Saturday: Incredible Revenge. Sunday: Jersey Shore.
Prairie Meadows: Tonight: Juvenile.
Saratoga: Today: Tale of the Cat. Saturday: Fourstardave, Saratoga Special. Sunday: Galway.
Woodbine: Saturday: Wonder Where. Sunday: Seagram Cup.
Standardbreds
Northfield: Saturday: Carl Milstein.
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Tri super, $10,209.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Pick 6 jackpot, $38,588; super high 5 jackpot, $58,744.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $497,629.
Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $23,115.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $182,329.
Penn National: Super high 5 jackpot, $13,930.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $180,519.
Saratoga: Pick 6, $51,826.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $167,136.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $11,891.