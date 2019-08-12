The good news this week is that I have time off from work. The bad news is that I have worked planned at home.
A deck rebuild is on the docket. I have plans (hopes?) to avoid injuries and participate in some handicapping of races the next few days, but we’ll have to see if that happens.
Regardless, Saturday is a big day at Iowa Greyhound Park. It’s the opening round of the Dubuque Course Classic.
The 32 greyhounds will go through three rounds, with 16 eliminated after the second round Thursday, Aug. 22, and the final eight determined after Wednesday, Aug. 29.
The final is Sunday, Sept. 1.
You can follow the standings HERE.
Iowa Greyhound Park carryovers
Pick 5: $63.
Twin super: $2,910.
Iowa Greyhound Park schoolers
American Allstar posted the fastest time Sunday with a 31.39; XK Easy Money posted a 40.50 on the Dubuque Course.
NOTES
Prairie Meadows opens its quarter horse meet Saturday. It also will have thoroughbred racing on Mondays and Tuesdays from Aug. 19 to Sept. 10.
Laurel ends its meet Sunday.
STAKES
Greyhounds
Derby Lane: Wednesday: Weaver first round. Saturday: Final.
Palm Beach: Wednesday: Puppy Stakes first round. Saturday: Second round.
Thoroughbreds
Charles Town: Saturday: Robert Leavitt.
Del Mar: Friday: CTT and TOC. Saturday: Pacific Classic, Oaks, Handicap, Torrey Pines. Sunday: Mile.
Laurel Park: Saturday: Star De Naskra, Miss Disco, Find, All Brandy.
Monmouth: Saturday: Oaks. Sunday: Derby.
Saratoga: Wednesday: Bolton Landing. Thursday: Union Avenue. Friday: Skidmore. Saturday: Lake Placid, Smart N Fancy. Sunday: Summer Colony.
Woodbine: Saturday: Breeders’ Stakes, Catch a Glimpse. Sunday: Soaring Free.
Standardbreds
Woodbine: Tonight: Dream Maker. Tuesday: Whenuwishuponastar
CARRYOVERS ($10,000 minimum)
Greyhounds
Orange Park: Tri super, $13,451.
Thoroughbreds
Arlington: Pick 6 jackpot, $83,470; super high 5 jackpot, $83,768.
Gulfstream: Pick 6 jackpot, $596,772.
Laurel Park: Pick 6 jackpot, $33,235.
Monmouth: Pick 6 jackpot, $208,966.
Penn National: Super high 5 jackpot, $15,279.
Prairie Meadows: Pick 5 jackpot, $197,156.
Saratoga: Pick 6 jackpot, $212,494.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $191,302.
Standardbreds
Hawthorne: Jackpot high $13,629.
Northfield: Single 6, $11,984.
Woodbine: Jackpot high 5, $25,888.