Re-elected officers of the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival are Brian Cooper, Telegraph Herald, president; Beth Gilbreath, Ruhl and Ruhl Realtors, vice president; Tom Wagner, Wagner Accounting and Tax Services, treasurer; and Eric Lucy, Impact Consulting, past president.
Newly elected secretary is Sharon Kuttler, Kuttler Dental.
Other directors are Tim Conlon, Conlon Construction; H.R. Cook, Five Flags Center; Tyler Daugherty, Travel Dubuque; Dwight Hopfauf, Hotel Julien Dubuque; Sarita Koneru, community volunteer; Dr. Jeff Manternach, Key City Vision; Renee Tyler, City of Dubuque; and Jack Wertzberger, attorney and institutional development specialist.
The 2020 festival will be Wednesday-Sunday, April 22-26.