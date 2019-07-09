if you go

Event: Aaron Lewis, "The State I'm In Tour."

Time/date: 7 p.m. Friday, July 12.

Site: Q Casino and Hotel, 1855 Greyhound Park Road, Back Waters Stage.

Cost: $40 for general admission, $65 for Turpin Dodge VIP and $190 for meet-and-greet. Tickets are available at QCasinoAndHotel.com or at Guest Services. Receive a free drink with each Turpin Dodge VIP ticket. Children 10 and younger are free.

Online: aaronlewismusic.com

Tidbits

Special guests including singer and songwriter Ben Danaher and local Corey Vox also will perform.