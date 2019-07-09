Country music wasn’t exactly Aaron Lewis’ calling. Even so, it seemed almost destined to find its way into his blood.
“It was pretty much forced on me as a kid,” the singer said in a phone interview. “It was all I heard growing up and was in the back recesses of my brain. Every good memory I have as a kid involves country music in some way.”
So, when Lewis’ lead singing stint with the alternative metal outfit Staind — a group he founded in the 1990s — came to a hiatus, he embarked upon what has evolved into a successful solo music career instead. Its sights were set on — what else? — country.
“When Staind fulfilled its contract, I wanted to do something different,” Lewis said. “So, I did. And country music was the one thing I could do where I wasn’t reinventing myself. It was already there.”
Lewis will be making his third appearance at Q Casino and Hotel’s Back Waters Stage summer concert series as part of his “The State I’m In” tour on Friday.
“I guess they like me,” Lewis said, with a laugh. “This show will include a whole new record’s worth of songs to be able to add into the mix. It’s an evening of country music, with a little bit of other things thrown in, depending on my mood.”
The self-proclaimed “Northern Redneck” first achieved critical and commercial success as the front man of Staind. He landed a spot among Hit Parader’s Top 100 Metal Vocalists thanks to hits such as, “It’s Been Awhile,” “Outside” and “Something to Remind You,” among others.
By 2012, the band with a tremendous output of studio recordings and grueling tour schedules decided it was time for a break. But Lewis had begun his solo efforts, releasing the EP, “Town Line,” in 2011 and featuring the track, “Country Boy.” His 2012 full-length solo debut, “The Road,” furthered his reach as a country artist, with the tune, “Granddaddy’s Gun.”
His second album, “Sinner,” released in 2016, spawned another hit in the single, “That Ain’t Country,” which helped propel the release to the No. 1 spot on the Top 200 Albums, Top Country Albums and Top Digital Albums Charts upon release. The 12-track project was voted onto numerous Top Albums and Best Of lists, with a lasting ripple effect.
His latest album, “State I’m In,” was released in April. Fans received a physical copy of the album when they purchased a pair of tickets online to the show.
“It was a good experience to get into the studio to record, just like it has been with all of the country albums,” Lewis said. “I do things a lot differently. With Staind, it was a very toilsome project of going back and recording things over and over and over. With the country, I go in the studio for three- to four-hour sessions. The whole recording took about 12-16 hours.”
Lewis said the process helps recording feel more authentic.
“It feels fresh and real,” he said. “A lot of the music starts only with the chord progression. The guys playing on the record don’t know the record before they come in. So, it’s really written on the spot. We do it once, or maybe twice, and then move on to the next song. All of the nuances and fancy stuff, it’s being created on the spot. It’s like riding a bolt of lighting.”
It also inspires a tried and true “country sound” that hearkens back to a more traditional approach to country music.
“My issue with country music today is that, for the most part, you can’t draw the lineage back to traditional country music,” Lewis said. “It has adopted other genres that don’t fit the music.”
In addition to his solo efforts, Lewis will reunite with Staind later this year for three shows. Its last show together was in 2012, Lewis said.
“It’s not something we’ve talked about in years and years,” he said. “I think enough time has gone by for us to get together to play a few shows, enjoy doing it and enjoy each other’s company. It should be cool.”
In both regards as a solo performer and face of a popular rock band, the 47-year-old family man from Massachusetts with three daughters doesn’t take success for granted.
“I can’t complain,” Lewis said. “I’m blessed and pretty thankful — extremely thankful to be able to do what I’m doing.”