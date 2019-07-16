The scent of cotton candy, funnel cakes and other deep-fried delicacies soon will fill their air, accompanied by the screams of carnival and concertgoers as they fill midways and grandstands across the tri-states.
It’s that time of year again as county fair season is about to begin. Here’s a look at what’s coming up at this year’s fairs in eastern Iowa.
GREAT JONES COUNTY FAIR
When: Wednesday to Sunday, July 17 to 21, in Monticello
Entertainment and more: The entertainment lineup is once again filled with headliners at the Great Jones County Fair.
“We are probably best known for our grandstand entertainment,” fairgrounds General Manager John Harms said. “Our history of success put us on the radar that put us on the map for places that make decisions, like Nashville, Los Angeles and New York.”
After Wednesday’s East Central Pullers Association tractor pull and National Tractor Pullers Association’s National Summer Slide, concerts will take over the grandstand stage.
Trace Adkins will open for Tim McGraw at 8 p.m. Thursday. On Friday night, Hootie and the Blowfish and the Barenaked Ladies will take the stage. Country artists Chris Stapleton and Kendell Marvel will perform on Saturday, and Christian artists Toby Mac and We Are Messengers will perform Sunday. The demolition derby will also take place at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Harms said one of Toby Mac’s musicians, Tim Rosenau, is a Monticello native.
“He’ll be back to sing in front of his homies,” Harms said.
What’s new: Two larger LED screens will flank either side of the amphitheater this year. There also will be three additional projection screens for better viewing at the hillside seating.
The additions will give added value to the nearly 30,000 total show attendees, Harms said.
Other highlights: The agriculture presentations still will be a major part of the exhibits at this year’s fair, Harms said. Those include 4-H exhibitions and FFA livestock showings in the morning hours throughout the week.
“There’s species competitions every day and a display area for static exhibits and a kids’ zone open for kids and parents,” he said.
More info: GreatJonesCounty Fair.com
DUBUQUE COUNTY FAIR
When: Tuesday to Sunday, July 23 to 28, in Dubuque
Entertainment and more: Events Tuesday and Sunday will feature stock car racing, including the Sprint Car Invaders. Friday is the truck and tractor pull.
The fair’s concerts will begin in the grandstand Friday night with country artists Chris Young and opener Carlton Anderson. Classic rock night will be on Saturday night with performances from Dennis Deyoung, who will belt out tunes from his former band Styx, and Gin Blossoms.
Fair General Manager Kevin Kotz said there are many family-friendly events happening during the day, including the return of Jim Wand, a hypnotist who was one of last year’s biggest crowd-pleasers, along with magician Kevin Barnes.
What’s new: Tuesday is a free admission day, a first for the fair, Kotz said. A concert from Doug Allen Nash, who performs a tribute to the music of Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond, will close out the night.
Also new this year is the Aussie Animal Kingdom Adventure, at which fairgoers will have the opportunity to interact will all sorts of fauna from the land down under.
“You can view them all day, but they’ll also have three shows a day,” Kotz said. “They will have kangaroos and wallabies, and the birds from down there and lizards.”
Other highlights: The 4-H projects and livestock showings will remain a big part of the fair, Kotz said.
“We try to keep it family- friendly and that’s what fairs are really about,” he said. “It’s about family, friends and 4-H and FFA. It gives all those kids a chance to show off our heritage of the Dubuque County area.”
More info: DBQfair.com
JACKSON COUNTY FAIR
When: Tuesday to Sunday, July 23 to 28, in Maquoketa
Entertainment and more: The fair opens with a parade at 6 p.m. Tuesday, fair Manager Lanny Simpson said. The route begins at Maquoketa Middle School, goes through the downtown area and enters the fairgrounds. Admission that night also will be free.
East Central Iowa Puller Association’s truck and tractor pull will happen Wednesday night. The grandstand will host the Maquoketa speedway stock car race the following day.
“There’s action going the whole night,” Simpson said. “There’ll be no dead spots.”
Thursday is also kids’ day, with the carnival opening at noon.
Musical entertainment includes Hells Bells — a tribute group to the music of ACDC — and former lead singer of Motley Crue Vince Neil on Friday night in the grandstands. On Saturday, country artists High Valley will open for chart-topper Kip Moore.
The fair’s biggest event, Night of Destruction, will be held Sunday. Vehicles of all shapes, sizes and conditions will compete in front of a crowd of thousands.
What’s new: The crowds in the grandstands can be even larger than in years past thanks to the addition of new seating earlier this year.
“We’ll have close to 4,000 up there, and I imagine we had only 2,600 last year,” Simpson said.
More info: JacksonCounty FairIowa.com
CLAYTON COUNTY FAIR:
When: Wednesday to Sunday, July 31 to Aug. 4, in National
Entertainment and more: The morning and afternoon hours at this year’s fair will once again feature presentations and judging of various livestock, fair secretary Anna Troester said.
“Our fair is known for 4-H and FFA projects,” sha said. “We have one of the biggest, if not the biggest (number of projects presented).”
On the musical side of things, country group Exile will perform in front of the grandstands at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Fellow country artist Jo Dee Messina will take the stage at 8 p.m. Friday.
Saturday is slated to include the demolition derby, the stick horse rodeo and the annual Clayton County Bull Bash. Attendees are encouraged to take part in the stick horse rodeo, Troester said. Funds raised from the $5 participation fee will benefit the 4-H Foundation.
The fairground festivities will close out at 11 a.m. Sunday with the truck and tractor pull.
Other highlights: The crowning of the fair queen is tradition at many county fairs, but this year will be the first time a fair king will be crowned at the Clayton County Fair.
“We wanted to include fair king to allow young men of that age to get an opportunity to show their enthusiasm for the Clayton County Fair and show their involvement,” Troester said, adding the “ultimate goal” is to get other county fairs and the Iowa State Fair to follow suit.
The carnival also will be new to the grounds this time around. Entrance is free with paid fair admission.
“Last year we did not have a carnival, so that’s one thing we’re really excited about,” she said.
More info: ClaytonCountyFair.com