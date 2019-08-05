Wingfest XV

WHEN: Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10

WHERE: Sinsinawa Avenue, East Dubuque, Ill.

HIGHLIGHTS: $5 wing tasting from 1 to 4 p.m. Free inflatables from noon to 4 p.m. Children's games from 1 to 4 p.m. Free live music all day, including 9 p.m. performance by Little Texas.

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2T31quV