NATIONAL, Iowa — Two chart-topping country music acts will appear this summer at the Clayton County Fair.
Exile will perform Thursday, Aug. 1, and Jo Dee Messina will take the stage on Friday, Aug. 2, the fair announced Thursday morning.
The concerts are included in gate admission to the fair.
Messina has registered six No. 1 songs on the Billboard Country Airplay chart — “Bye Bye,” “I’m Alright,” “Stand Beside Me,” “That’s the Way,” “My Give a Damn’s Busted” and “Bring on the Rain.” She has a total of 12 Top 10 hits.
Exile scored a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Top 100 chart with the 1978 ballad “Kiss You All Over.”
Residents can watch the concerts with their paid admission to the fair. No separate tickets are sold.