A bite of this. A nibble of that. And plenty of entertainment to keep patrons enthralled.
The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium will host its annual Taste of Dubuque from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Port of Dubuque.
The event will feature an assortment of local restaurants, caterers and food trucks offering low-cost sample-size portions, with larger portions available to purchase.
Live music also will be part of the smorgasbord, with a buffet of local entertainment, as well as country music headliner Eric Chesser.
Here is a rundown of what else is on tap:
Event: Taste of Dubuque
Time/date: 5-10:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.
Site: National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, Port of Dubuque.
Cost: Free admission, with a suggested $5 donation to support the museum’s conservation and education efforts. Food and beverage will be available for purchase.
Online: www.rivermuseum.com
Live music schedule
5:30-6 p.m.: Vibe Dance Co.
6 p.m.: Statue of Liberty.
7 p.m.: Gone Country, featuring local acts Elizabeth Mary, Caitlyn Wolfe, Adam Arling, the Matt McPherson Band, Noah Kachelski, Dayton Olson, Patty Poggemiller, Mark Oberfell, the Joie Wails Band, Mark Whittaker, Brandon Stoney and Lane Stoney.
8:30 p.m.: Eric Chesser.
Food vendors
• Koppes Kreations.
• The Lunch Bus.
• Caroline’s Restaurant.
• Hops & Rye.
• Hy-Vee.
• Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Parlor.
• The Filament.
• Happi Hibachi.
• Fazoli’s.
• Pete’s Thai Kitchen.
• J & D Catering & Sweets.
• Versus.
• Tony Roma’s.
• Catfish Charlie’s.
• The Food Store.
• Adobos Mexican Grill.
• Elle & Becks.
• Magoo’s Pizza.
Tidbits
• To lessen the carbon footprint of the event, vendors will again not be allowed to serve food in Styrofoam containers. While a selection of beer and pop will be available for purchase, the public can bring reusable water bottles for filling at a water station on-site or purchase a reusable water bottle at the event.
• Chesser’s most recent release, “Good Times & Summer Days,” debuted on Billboard’s Country Music Indicator chart and reached the Top 30 on Music Row’s Country Breakout Chart. Other hits include “Tailgate,” “Yes” and “I Can’t Read Your Mind.”
• Parking will be available in the Port of Dubuque public ramp.