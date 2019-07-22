Dennis DeYoung finds a likeness between himself and Professor Harold Hill, the charismatic protagonist of the musical steeped in Iowa pride, “The Music Man.”
“In fact, you can call me Harold for the rest of this interview,” DeYoung joked in a phone call with the Telegraph Herald.
With the exception of swindling bright-eyed river city folk out of their hard-earned cash, it’s not far-fetched for the 72-year-old music missionary best known as a singer, songwriter, keyboardist and co-founding member of the Chicago-based rock outfit Styx.
From 1970 to 1999, DeYoung was the distinctive voice — and author — behind seven of the band’s eight Billboard Top 10 singles. And iconic ear worms such as “Babe,” “Mr. Roboto,” “Show Me the Way,” “The Best of Times,” “Don’t Let it End,” “Lady” and “Come Sail Away,” have been passed down almost as a musical heirloom from one generation to the next.
After leaving Styx, modest success followed DeYoung as a solo artist, with “Desert Moon” and “Don’t Wait for Heroes” cracking the Billboard Top 100.
But it’s his work with Styx that has continued to garner DeYoung a following, even years after parting ways with the band.
“I can admit this now since I’m 72, but at 25, I had no idea what I was doing,” DeYoung said of penning Styx anthems. “I was just making stuff up and pretending I knew what I was doing and hoping I could fool people. Lo and behold, stuff caught on. People liked it. But I couldn’t have predicted that. I think it was a testament to two things. First, I was seriously lucky by birth. I came up during a time when music was everything to kids. They picked the heroes. Second, dare I say, the music we were making was good. We had something to say in our music.”
DeYoung will bring his show, “Dennis DeYoung and The Music of Styx,” to the Dubuque County Fair on Saturday, July 27.
For Styx fans, the show aims to please, churning out one Styx hit after another, fronted by DeYoung and backed by an assortment of musicians.
“When I come there, people might get a chance to talk to me and will thank me for coming, and it’ll be as if I worked for the Red Cross,” DeYoung said, with a laugh. “Lucky me for choosing this profession. I put together this cracker jack band, and we put on a really great show, performing all the hits that people want to hear — nothing they don’t want to hear and have to sit through. That’s how it should be when you go hear your favorite band. I’m in no position to disagree with the audience.”
It’s serious business for DeYoung, who compared his role as a bowling ball, sent to knock pins — or fans — off their feet.
“It’s about creating perfection,” DeYoung said. “And when people applaud and are very happy and screaming and jumping up and down, then I know I’ve succeeded. That’s why I do this.”
As for reuniting with his former Styx band mates, DeYoung told fans to take it up with Tommy Shaw and James “J.Y.” Young. While Shaw told Rolling Stone magazine in 2011 that a reunion was unrealistic due to friction between the members, DeYoung has never closed the door on the possibility.
“Basically what happened is that I was replaced while I was ill,” he said. “I think if fans want to see Larry, Moe and Curly together again, they need make it known to Tommy and J.Y. My bags are packed.”
However, DeYoung doesn’t harbor any resentment toward his former musical partners. Instead, he continued to bask in the light of Styx’s sweet success, as well as putting the finishing touches on a new solo album, due out later this year.
“I always just wanted to be able to hear my songs on the radio in my car and after a Beatles song,” DeYoung said. “That was always the real motivation. It’s a wonderful perk for what I’ve been able to do for a living.”