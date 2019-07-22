if you go

Event: Dennis DeYoung and The Music of Styx, with special guests the Gin Blossoms

Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27. Gates open at 6:30.

Site: Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road.

Cost: $35 for festival area (standing room only), $25 for reserved grandstand, $20 for general admission grandstand and $10 for hillside. Concert tickets do not include $10 adult admission to the fairgrounds. Tickets are available by calling 563-588-1999 or by visiting tinyurl.com/y6s594u7.

Online: www.dennisdeyoung.com